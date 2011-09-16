FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.3 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Fifteen Democratic lawmakers asked the Obama administration
in a letter on Thursday to approve AT&T's proposed
purchase of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA.
VW (VOWG_p.DE), BMW , DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
VW indicated 1 percent higher
BWM indicated 1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.7 percent higher
European new car registrations increased 7.8 percent in
August to 787,500 vehicles as all major markets found themselves
growing at the same time for the first month in over a year,
data showed on Friday.
Brazil took new steps to shield its manufacturing industry
from a strong currency, raising a key tax on auto makers in an
attempt to discourage imports and stimulate domestic production
and jobs.
BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German drug maker plans to restructure its diagnostics
business and may sell part of the unit, Financial Times
Deutschland reported.
EADS
Indicated 1.6 percent higher in Frankfurt
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans
to order 50 long-haul jetliners from Airbus and Boeing
in a deal worth around $12 billion at list prices as it
renews its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.
The deal for 25 Airbus A350-900s and 25 Boeing 787-9
Dreamliners also includes options for 60 additional
aircraft.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON (EONGn.DE) - JP Morgan has raised the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral" and has lowered its price target to
20 euros from 22 euros, traders said.
EUROCRISIS
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of The International
Monetary Fund said the options for a sustainable economic
recovery are narrowing. "I believe there is a way to achieve a
sustainable recovery, although this path is narrower than
before, and is narrowing further still," she wrote in an opinion
piece for German daily Handelsblatt.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)