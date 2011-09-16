FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Fifteen Democratic lawmakers asked the Obama administration in a letter on Thursday to approve AT&T's proposed purchase of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA.

Related news [DTEGn.DE-E]

VW (VOWG_p.DE), BMW , DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

VW indicated 1 percent higher

BWM indicated 1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.7 percent higher

European new car registrations increased 7.8 percent in August to 787,500 vehicles as all major markets found themselves growing at the same time for the first month in over a year, data showed on Friday.

Brazil took new steps to shield its manufacturing industry from a strong currency, raising a key tax on auto makers in an attempt to discourage imports and stimulate domestic production and jobs.

Related news

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German drug maker plans to restructure its diagnostics business and may sell part of the unit, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

Related news [BAYGn.DE-E]

EADS

Indicated 1.6 percent higher in Frankfurt

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans to order 50 long-haul jetliners from Airbus and Boeing in a deal worth around $12 billion at list prices as it renews its fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

The deal for 25 Airbus A350-900s and 25 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners also includes options for 60 additional aircraft.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.95 pct at 0450 GMT.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON (EONGn.DE) - JP Morgan has raised the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and has lowered its price target to 20 euros from 22 euros, traders said.

EUROCRISIS

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of The International Monetary Fund said the options for a sustainable economic recovery are narrowing. "I believe there is a way to achieve a sustainable recovery, although this path is narrower than before, and is narrowing further still," she wrote in an opinion piece for German daily Handelsblatt.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)