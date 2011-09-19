FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0611 GMT):

GERMAN BANKS (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank indicated 3.3 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 3.5 percent lower

A widening of the euro zone debt crisis beyond a Greek government default would pose an incalculable risk for Germany's banks, a top German regulator told Reuters.

Separately, a German newspaper cited a study as saying that Germany's 10 biggest banks need 127 billion euros ($175 billion) of additional capital.

In addition, a Commerzbank board member told a German newspaper that medium-sized businesses in Germany, the backbone of Europe's biggest economy, have become more cautious about taking on debt and are putting off investments.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE), EADS

Daimler indicated 2.2 percent lower

EADS indicated 0.7 percent lower in Frankfurt

The Gulf state of Qatar is interested in buying a 7.5 percent stake in the European aerospace and defense company from Daimler, Der Spiegel reported.

Separately, German public prosecutors have started investigating Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on suspicions of involuntary manslaughter involving the fatal accident of a 27-year-old engineer caused by an intern on a test track.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Seven states have joined the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit to stop AT&T's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA, the Justice Department said on Friday.

MAN

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The truckmaker expects to increase sales in Brazil by 10 percent annually over the next five years, chief Latin American executive Roberto Cortes said on Friday.

Separately, Munich prosecutors have agreed to halve a 277 million euros fine for Ferrostaal, part-owned by MAN, in a corruption probe, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.

METRO

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes has the backing of the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family, which holds about 16 percent of shares in the German retailer, a representative of the family told a magazine.

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Siemens will withdraw from nuclear power projects, scrapping plans for a venture with Russia's Rosatom, in response to the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power, its chief executive told Der Spiegel.

Separately, Siemens is due to hold a press conference on the energy industry on Mallorca, Spain.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The carmaker's premium brand Audi is considering building a car in North America for distribution around the world, its Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

Separately, Der Spiegel cited an unnamed senior manager at VW as saying he did not rule out that the company could make a move to take over Japan's Suzuki .

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The Frankfurt airport operator said an increase in passenger numbers in 2012 by 5 percent due to the new landing strip being added this year would be realistic, its finance chief Matthias Zieschang told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. That would translate to about 50 million euros additional operating profit, he said.

AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The German publisher said more competition in the industry for smart devices would help publishers sell their content at better conditions.

"We need to break Apple's quasi-monopoly to get more devices into the world," CEO Mathias Doepfner told the Financial Times in an interview, adding this would be needed to "challenge Apple's conditions for doing business, which we find unacceptable".

STADA (STAGn.DE)

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The company is interested in parts of GlaxoSmithKline's non-prescription business and has hundreds of millions of euros at hand, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing financial and industry sources.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Capital markets day.

GAGFAH , GSW IMMOBILIEN

Gagfah indicated 0.1 percent higher

GSW Immobilien indicated 0.6 percent lower

GSW Immobilien said it had agreed key terms to buy about 4,800 apartments, mostly in Berlin, worth 330 million euros from Gagfah. Gagfah said it expected the deal to close before the end of the year.

DERBY CYCLE

Indicated 5.5 percent higher

Germany's biggest bicycle maker said it was in advanced talks with an unnamed strategic partner about being taken over. Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported Dutch company Pon was preparing an offer.

IKB

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

The German bank said it settled a three-year-old legal dispute with French bank Credit Agricole and U.S. bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Company (FGIC) over losses suffered in the financial crisis.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 19

MDAX <0#.MDAXI>:

IN -- DEUTZ , KUKA , GSW IMMOBILIEN

OUT -- PRAKTIKER , DEMAG CRANES D9CGn.DE, IVG IMMOBILIEN

TECDAX <0#.TECDAX>:

IN -- PSI (PSAGn.DE), XING (OBCGn.DE)

OUT -- ROTH & RAU, PHOENIX SOLAR

SDAX <0#.SDAXI>

IN -- PRAKTIKER, IVG IMMOBILIEN, PRIME OFFICE , DERBY CYCLE, SCHALTBAU

OUT -- ELEXIS , MEDION , DEUTZ, KUKA, GSW IMMOBILIEN

($1 = 0.725 Euros)