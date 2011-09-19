FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.5 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0611 GMT):
GERMAN BANKS (DBKGn.DE)
Deutsche Bank indicated 3.3 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 3.5 percent lower
A widening of the euro zone debt crisis beyond a Greek
government default would pose an incalculable risk for Germany's
banks, a top German regulator told Reuters.
Separately, a German newspaper cited a study as saying that
Germany's 10 biggest banks need 127 billion euros ($175 billion)
of additional capital.
In addition, a Commerzbank board member told a German
newspaper that medium-sized businesses in Germany, the backbone
of Europe's biggest economy, have become more cautious about
taking on debt and are putting off investments.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE), EADS
Daimler indicated 2.2 percent lower
EADS indicated 0.7 percent lower in Frankfurt
The Gulf state of Qatar is interested in buying a 7.5
percent stake in the European aerospace and defense company from
Daimler, Der Spiegel reported.
Separately, German public prosecutors have started
investigating Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on
suspicions of involuntary manslaughter involving the fatal
accident of a 27-year-old engineer caused by an intern on a test
track.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Seven states have joined the U.S. Justice Department's
lawsuit to stop AT&T's proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA,
the Justice Department said on Friday.
MAN
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The truckmaker expects to increase sales in Brazil by 10
percent annually over the next five years, chief Latin American
executive Roberto Cortes said on Friday.
Separately, Munich prosecutors have agreed to halve a 277
million euros fine for Ferrostaal, part-owned by MAN, in a
corruption probe, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to
the negotiations.
METRO
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes has the backing of the
Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family, which holds about 16 percent of
shares in the German retailer, a representative of the family
told a magazine.
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
Siemens will withdraw from nuclear power projects, scrapping
plans for a venture with Russia's Rosatom, in response to the
German government's decision to phase out nuclear power, its
chief executive told Der Spiegel.
Separately, Siemens is due to hold a press conference on the
energy industry on Mallorca, Spain.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The carmaker's premium brand Audi is considering
building a car in North America for distribution around the
world, its Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek told
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Separately, Der Spiegel cited an unnamed senior manager at
VW as saying he did not rule out that the company could make a
move to take over Japan's Suzuki .
FRAPORT
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The Frankfurt airport operator said an increase in passenger
numbers in 2012 by 5 percent due to the new landing strip being
added this year would be realistic, its finance chief Matthias
Zieschang told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. That
would translate to about 50 million euros additional operating
profit, he said.
AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The German publisher said more competition in the industry
for smart devices would help publishers sell their content at
better conditions.
"We need to break Apple's quasi-monopoly to get
more devices into the world," CEO Mathias Doepfner told the
Financial Times in an interview, adding this would be needed to
"challenge Apple's conditions for doing business, which we find
unacceptable".
STADA (STAGn.DE)
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The company is interested in parts of GlaxoSmithKline's
non-prescription business and has hundreds of millions
of euros at hand, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing
financial and industry sources.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Capital markets day.
GAGFAH , GSW IMMOBILIEN
Gagfah indicated 0.1 percent higher
GSW Immobilien indicated 0.6 percent lower
GSW Immobilien said it had agreed key terms to buy about
4,800 apartments, mostly in Berlin, worth 330 million euros from
Gagfah. Gagfah said it expected the deal to close before the end
of the year.
DERBY CYCLE
Indicated 5.5 percent higher
Germany's biggest bicycle maker said it was in advanced
talks with an unnamed strategic partner about being taken over.
Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported Dutch company Pon
was preparing an offer.
IKB
Indicated 4.6 percent higher
The German bank said it settled a three-year-old legal
dispute with French bank Credit Agricole and U.S. bond
insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Company (FGIC) over losses
suffered in the financial crisis.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 19
MDAX <0#.MDAXI>:
IN -- DEUTZ , KUKA , GSW IMMOBILIEN
OUT -- PRAKTIKER , DEMAG CRANES D9CGn.DE, IVG
IMMOBILIEN
TECDAX <0#.TECDAX>:
IN -- PSI (PSAGn.DE), XING (OBCGn.DE)
OUT -- ROTH & RAU, PHOENIX SOLAR
SDAX <0#.SDAXI>
IN -- PRAKTIKER, IVG IMMOBILIEN, PRIME OFFICE ,
DERBY CYCLE, SCHALTBAU
OUT -- ELEXIS , MEDION , DEUTZ, KUKA, GSW
IMMOBILIEN
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed on Monday for a national holiday.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)