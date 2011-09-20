FRANKFURT, Sept 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company withdrew deposits from a large French bank two weeks ago and transferred them to the European Central Bank, in the search for a safe haven, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE), EADS

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower

EADS indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt

The carmaker has not been in touch with Qatar over selling its 7.5 stake in aerospace and defence company EADS to the natural gas-rich Gulf state, a spokesman said on Monday.

Separately, German public prosecutors dropped an investigation into Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

METRO

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The retailer's CEO Eckhard Cordes received a boost on Monday as the family behind largest shareholder Haniel said they would support a bid to extend his contract beyond October 2012.

MAN SE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Abu Dhabi's IPIC fund is unwilling to back a capital increase at Ferrostaal, in which it owns 70 percent, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified company sources. MAN owns 30 percent in Ferrostaal.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei xxx pct at Tuesday's close.

KABEL BW

Mike Fries, the CEO of Liberty Global is confident the German cartel office will approve its takeover of cable operator Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg, he told German business daily Handelsblatt. A decision is expected on Nov. 11 at the earliest.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Producer prices for August fell 0.3 pct m/m and rose 5.5 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for no change m/m and a rise of 5.8 pct y/y.

ZEW economic sentiment for September due 0900 GMT. Seen at -45.0. ZEW current conditions seen at 40.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

