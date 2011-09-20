FRANKFURT, Sept 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company withdrew deposits from a large French bank two
weeks ago and transferred them to the European Central Bank, in
the search for a safe haven, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE), EADS
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower
EADS indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
The carmaker has not been in touch with Qatar over selling
its 7.5 stake in aerospace and defence company EADS to
the natural gas-rich Gulf state, a spokesman said on Monday.
Separately, German public prosecutors dropped an
investigation into Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on
suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
METRO
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The retailer's CEO Eckhard Cordes received a boost on Monday
as the family behind largest shareholder Haniel said they would
support a bid to extend his contract beyond October 2012.
MAN SE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Abu Dhabi's IPIC fund is unwilling to back a capital
increase at Ferrostaal, in which it owns 70 percent, German
business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified
company sources. MAN owns 30 percent in Ferrostaal.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei xxx pct at Tuesday's close.
KABEL BW
Mike Fries, the CEO of Liberty Global is confident
the German cartel office will approve its takeover of cable
operator Kabel Baden-Wuerttemberg, he told German business daily
Handelsblatt. A decision is expected on Nov. 11 at the earliest.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Producer prices for August fell 0.3 pct m/m and rose 5.5 pct
y/y. Reuters poll was for no change m/m and a rise of 5.8 pct
y/y.
ZEW economic sentiment for September due 0900 GMT. Seen at
-45.0. ZEW current conditions seen at 40.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
