FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

SAP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Peer Oracle Corp forecast earnings for the current quarter that are higher than expected, as well as robust software sales, offering some reassurance to investors hoping that global technology spending is holding up.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The German airline will host an investor day.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The German truck and car maker will likely add to its production capacity in Asia and North America in the long term in response to an expected jump in vehicle sales in those markets, its finance chief said.

KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE)

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German steel and metals trader will continue its buying spree, its chief told Handelsblatt.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The low-cost carrier said it plans to reduce its current fleet to 152 aircraft from 170, aiming to improve its operating profit by 200 million euros ($274,2 million). It said it aims to cut costs in 2012 by about two digit million euros compared with 2011.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - UBS removed the stock from its "most preferred list".

SALZGITTER - Nomura has raised the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE) - DZ Bank has cut the stock to "sell" from "buy" and cut its price target to 31.50 euros from 52 euros.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE) - Citigroup has cut its price target for the stock to 28 euros from 43 euros, while keeping its "hold" rating, traders said.

LUFTHANSA - Deutsche Bank has cut the stock to "sell" from "hold", traders said.

SMA SOLAR - HSBC has cut the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and has cut its price target to 43 euro from 60 euros.

EUROZONE

Leading lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition have agreed a draft law on an enhanced euro zone bailout fund to give a greater say to parliament in line with a court ruling earlier this month.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)