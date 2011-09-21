FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
SAP
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Peer Oracle Corp forecast earnings for the current
quarter that are higher than expected, as well as robust
software sales, offering some reassurance to investors hoping
that global technology spending is holding up.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The German airline will host an investor day.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The German truck and car maker will likely add to its
production capacity in Asia and North America in the long term
in response to an expected jump in vehicle sales in those
markets, its finance chief said.
KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE)
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German steel and metals trader will continue its buying
spree, its chief told Handelsblatt.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The low-cost carrier said it plans to reduce its current
fleet to 152 aircraft from 170, aiming to improve its operating
profit by 200 million euros ($274,2 million). It said it aims to
cut costs in 2012 by about two digit million euros compared with
2011.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
ALLIANZ - UBS removed the stock from its "most preferred
list".
SALZGITTER - Nomura has raised the stock to "buy"
from "neutral".
HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE) - DZ Bank has cut the stock to "sell"
from "buy" and cut its price target to 31.50 euros from 52
euros.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE) - Citigroup has cut its price
target for the stock to 28 euros from 43 euros, while keeping
its "hold" rating, traders said.
LUFTHANSA - Deutsche Bank has cut the stock to
"sell" from "hold", traders said.
SMA SOLAR - HSBC has cut the stock to
"underweight" from "neutral" and has cut its price target to 43
euro from 60 euros.
Leading lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
coalition have agreed a draft law on an enhanced euro zone
bailout fund to give a greater say to parliament in line with a
court ruling earlier this month.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)