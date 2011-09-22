FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The company will buy back shares worth 1.7 million euros, starting on Sept. 23 and to be completed on Oct. 19.

A U.S. judge set a Feb. 13 start for a trial over whether AT&T Inc can buy rival T-Mobile USA, a compromise between the companies' desire for a quick resolution and the Justice Department's request for more time to prepare its case.

DEUTSCHE BANK <(DBKGn.DE)

Indicated down 4.2 percent

The bank's risk surveillance system was able to stop a few attempts to defraud the bank in the past, chief risk officer Hugo Baenziger told Handelsblatt newspaper.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

German airline Lufthansa will take advantage of strong economic performance in Latin America at a time when its businesses elsewhere are under pressure, said Lufthansa's vice president for the Americas, Jurgen Siebenrock.

METRO

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

Embattled chief executive Eckhard Cordes is considering freezing plans to dispose of German hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour delegates on the retailer's supervisory board to renew his contract, Handelsblatt reported.

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

Leading German white goods manufacturer Bosch Siemens jointly owned by the two industrial conglomerates borrowed 2 billion yuan ($313.3 million) on the offshore renminbi bond market in Hong Kong, the firm's first ever debt issue.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1Gn.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The European Union is set to propose a tax on trading bonds and shares as soon as 2014, a central plank of efforts to recoup cash from an industry that cost governments billions of euros during the financial crisis.

TUI (TUIGn.DE)

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

London-listed TUI Travel said it is on track to meet exepctations.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.5 pct, S&P 500 -2.9 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -2.1 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRAPORT - Nomura has raised its price target for the stock to 63.60 euros ($87.07) from 56 euros.

LUFTHANSA - BofA Merrill Lynch has cut its price target for the stock to 14 euros from 17.50 euros, while keeping the srock at "buy". Barclays cut its price target to 13 euros from 14 euros, keeping its "equal weight" rating, according to traders.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September PMI due at 0728 GMT. Seen at 50.1, down from 50.9 in August. Service PMI seen at 50.5, down from 51.1 a month earlier.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)