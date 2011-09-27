FRANKFURT, Sept 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0609 GMT):
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), MAN SE
Volkswagen indicated 3.3 percent higher
MAN SE indicated 3.8 percent higher
German carmaker Volkswagen secured EU approval on Monday to
buy truckmaker MAN SE, allowing it to build up its European
truck empire and compete with rivals Volvo (VOLVb.ST) and
Daimler (DAIGn.DE).
Separately, Abu Dhabi-based wealth fund IPIC said it
appointed Morgan Stanley to evaluate the finanical and strategic
focus of Ferrostaal, in which MAN has wanted to sell its 30
percent.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
T-Mobile USA will not be selling the next version of Apple
Inc's iPhone, an executive for the No. 4 U.S. mobile
operator said on Monday.
Separately, the company said it ended a share buy-back
program on Sept. 23, buying back a total of 206,371 shares at an
average price of 8.08 euros. This equates to 0.0048 percent of
the company's capital stock.
PROSIEBEN SAT.1 PSMG_p.DE
Indicated 4 percent higher
The head of the broadcaster's production subsidiary Red
Arrow told the Financial Times Deutschland that his company
bought just over 50 percent of U.S. TV series producer Fuse,
known for "Burn Notice", marking the first serious attempt of a
German company to enter the U.S. television market.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The company stuck to its outlook for the fiscal year
2011/2012 ending in February, still expecting sales of about 6.5
billion euros and an operating profit of more than 600 million
euros after posting first-half results.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Stuttgart-based industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH
is planning to enter the market for solar inverters,
Frankfurter Rundschau reported, citing industry sources.
