FRANKFURT, Sept 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0609 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), MAN SE

Volkswagen indicated 3.3 percent higher

MAN SE indicated 3.8 percent higher

German carmaker Volkswagen secured EU approval on Monday to buy truckmaker MAN SE, allowing it to build up its European truck empire and compete with rivals Volvo (VOLVb.ST) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

Separately, Abu Dhabi-based wealth fund IPIC said it appointed Morgan Stanley to evaluate the finanical and strategic focus of Ferrostaal, in which MAN has wanted to sell its 30 percent.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

T-Mobile USA will not be selling the next version of Apple Inc's iPhone, an executive for the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator said on Monday.

Separately, the company said it ended a share buy-back program on Sept. 23, buying back a total of 206,371 shares at an average price of 8.08 euros. This equates to 0.0048 percent of the company's capital stock.

PROSIEBEN SAT.1 PSMG_p.DE

Indicated 4 percent higher

The head of the broadcaster's production subsidiary Red Arrow told the Financial Times Deutschland that his company bought just over 50 percent of U.S. TV series producer Fuse, known for "Burn Notice", marking the first serious attempt of a German company to enter the U.S. television market.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The company stuck to its outlook for the fiscal year 2011/2012 ending in February, still expecting sales of about 6.5 billion euros and an operating profit of more than 600 million euros after posting first-half results.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Stuttgart-based industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH is planning to enter the market for solar inverters, Frankfurter Rundschau reported, citing industry sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.5 pct, S&P 500 +2.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +2.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK consumer sentiment for October stood steady at 5.2, unchanged from the previous month. The Reuters poll was for 5.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)