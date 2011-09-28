FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

BMW , AUDI

BMW indicated 1.2 percent lower

LG Electronics has filed a sales injunction in South Korea against local branches of BMW and Audi (VOWG_p.DE) over the use of lighting products by Osram, which LG accuses of infringing its patents.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Volkswagen's Chinese car venture with SAIC Motor Corp plans to make an electric car, joining Nissan, Daimler and other automakers planning green car projects in the world's biggest auto market.

SAP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

SAP president of global sales Robert Enslin told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that SAP's order pipeline is well filled and that the software maker should continue to post good results.

E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE

E.ON indicated 2.0 percent lower

RWE indicated 1.7 percent lower

The deconstruction of 17 nuclear power plants in Germany will cost at least 18 billion euros ($24.5 billion), Handelsblatt reported, citing a study by Arthur D. Little.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK - HSBC has raised the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and has cut its price target to 1.50 euros for 2.40 euros, traders said.

K+S (SDFGn.DE) - UBS has raised the stock to "buy".

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September inflation due. Seen at -0.1 percent m/m and +2.6 percent y/y. August import prices dropped 0.7 percent m/m compared to an expected 0.4 percent drop, while prices rose 6.6 percent y/y compared to an expected 6.9 percent rise.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

