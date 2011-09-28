FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
BMW , AUDI
BMW indicated 1.2 percent lower
LG Electronics has filed a sales injunction in
South Korea against local branches of BMW and Audi
(VOWG_p.DE) over the use of lighting products by
Osram, which LG accuses of infringing its patents.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Volkswagen's Chinese car venture with SAIC Motor Corp
plans to make an electric car, joining Nissan,
Daimler and other automakers planning green car projects in the
world's biggest auto market.
SAP
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
SAP president of global sales Robert Enslin told Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that SAP's order pipeline is
well filled and that the software maker should continue to post
good results.
E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE
E.ON indicated 2.0 percent lower
RWE indicated 1.7 percent lower
The deconstruction of 17 nuclear power plants in Germany
will cost at least 18 billion euros ($24.5 billion),
Handelsblatt reported, citing a study by Arthur D. Little.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK - HSBC has raised the stock to
"neutral" from "underweight" and has cut its price target to
1.50 euros for 2.40 euros, traders said.
K+S (SDFGn.DE) - UBS has raised the stock to "buy".
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September inflation due. Seen at -0.1 percent m/m and +2.6
percent y/y. August import prices dropped 0.7 percent m/m
compared to an expected 0.4 percent drop, while prices rose 6.6
percent y/y compared to an expected 6.9 percent rise.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)