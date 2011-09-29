FRANKFURT, Sept 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German insurer and its peer AXA SA are among the potential bidders for HSBC Holdings Plc's sale of its general insurance business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE) , MAN

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower

MAN indicated 0.4 percent lower

Europe's heavy truck market grew substantially in July and August helped by soaring sales among new EU member states in the East, signalling the outlook for trade remained buoyant as companies demanded more transport capacity to haul goods.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

T-Mobile USA has become the latest mobile provider opposing Apple's bid to stop Samsung Electronics Co from selling some Galaxy products in the United States, according to a court filing.

The German telecoms group is reconsidering its 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) investment pledge in Germany and will announce new plans, its Chief Technology Officer told Reuters.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) has won the dismissal of U.S. antitrust claims by Sandoz Inc over Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, the final claims in the three-year-old Manhattan case.

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The German engineering group plans to raise credits to its clients to as much as 6 billion euros from 4 billion euros currently, Handelsblatt reported.

The company itself said its financial services business aimed to double its total assets in the medium term

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's biggest steelmaker plans to cut its production by 500,000 tonnes in the coming months, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported citing company sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq -2.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Thursday's close

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - JP Morgan has started coverage of the stock with a "neutral" rating and a 11.8 euro price target, traders said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September seasonable adjusted unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 8,000. Unemployment rate seen stable at 7.0 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)