FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German drugmaker said its potential blockbuster drug Xarelto was shown to reduce the rate in heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death in patients who have suffered from acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term for heart attack and a range of similar symptoms.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom on Thursday disavowed comments made by Chief Technology Officer Olivier Baujard in an interview with Reuters a day earlier, in which he said the company was reconsidering its German investment plan and weighing possible backup plans if its proposed sale of U.S. unit T-Mobile to AT&T was blocked.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The insurer said it would stop taking new business in the Japanese insurance market.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Thyssen plans to call the stainless steel business that it is carving out Inoxum, the newspapers Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung and Rheinische Post reported.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Bilfinger said it signed a letter of intent to sell the engineering and services activities of Bilfinger Berger Nigeria to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. The business has an output volume of around 350 million euros ($477 million), Bilfinger said in a statement.

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA PSMG_p.DE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

ProSieben is likely to forego football altogether in its future programme, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, saying there would be no bidding war against public sector broadcasters over premier league rights.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.01 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August retail sales -2.9 pct m/m and +2.2 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -0.5 percent m/m, -0.6 percent y/y.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)