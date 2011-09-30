FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):
BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German drugmaker said its potential blockbuster drug
Xarelto was shown to reduce the rate in heart attacks, strokes
and cardiovascular death in patients who have suffered from
acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term for heart attack
and a range of similar symptoms.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom on Thursday disavowed comments made by
Chief Technology Officer Olivier Baujard in an interview with
Reuters a day earlier, in which he said the company was
reconsidering its German investment plan and weighing possible
backup plans if its proposed sale of U.S. unit T-Mobile to AT&T
was blocked.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The insurer said it would stop taking new business in the
Japanese insurance market.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Thyssen plans to call the stainless steel business that it
is carving out Inoxum, the newspapers Westdeutsche Allgemeine
Zeitung and Rheinische Post reported.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Bilfinger said it signed a letter of intent to sell the
engineering and services activities of Bilfinger Berger Nigeria
to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. The business has an output volume
of around 350 million euros ($477 million), Bilfinger said in a
statement.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA PSMG_p.DE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
ProSieben is likely to forego football altogether in its
future programme, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling tells the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, saying there would be
no bidding war against public sector broadcasters over premier
league rights.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Jonathan Gould and Christoph
Steitz)