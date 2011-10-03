FRANKFURT Oct 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 3.7 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 4.6 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 5.2 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, and larger rival Deutsche Bank are on a list of big lenders slated to face extra regulatory scrutiny, a financial source familiar with the situation said. Both banks are on a list of 28 Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs) considered "too big to fail" by the Basel Committee of international banking regulators, the source said.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

AT&T Inc has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Sprint Nextel case against AT&T's proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA.

Related news [DTEGn.DE-E]

RWE

Indicated 5.0 percent lower

Several cities and local communities are interested in buying stakes in local energy supplier Suewag, which RWE is considering selling, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing spokespeople for the communities.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

BMW dealerships in Germany will be asked to better segregate sales space between BMW and Mini cars, BMW Germany sales chief Karsten Engel told weekly auto industry publication Automobilwoche.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct at Monday's close.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss ways to leverage their EFSF bailout fund on Monday and put pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms to try to get its economy growing again.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE) - ING has innitiated covering the stock with a "hold" rating and a 9.15 euro price target.

HUGO BOSS BOSG_p.DE - Goldman Sachs has raised its price target for the stock to 98.10 euros from 81.20 euros.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)