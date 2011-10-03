FRANKFURT Oct 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 3.7 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 4.6 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 5.2 percent lower
Germany's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, and larger
rival Deutsche Bank are on a list of big lenders slated to face
extra regulatory scrutiny, a financial source familiar with the
situation said. Both banks are on a list of 28 Systemically
Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs) considered "too big to
fail" by the Basel Committee of international banking
regulators, the source said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
AT&T Inc has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Sprint
Nextel case against AT&T's proposed $39 billion purchase
of T-Mobile USA.
RWE
Indicated 5.0 percent lower
Several cities and local communities are interested in
buying stakes in local energy supplier Suewag, which RWE is
considering selling, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
reported, citing spokespeople for the communities.
BMW
Indicated 4.4 percent lower
BMW dealerships in Germany will be asked to better segregate
sales space between BMW and Mini cars, BMW Germany sales chief
Karsten Engel told weekly auto industry publication
Automobilwoche.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq
-2.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct at Monday's close.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss ways to leverage
their EFSF bailout fund on Monday and put pressure on Greece to
implement agreed structural reforms to try to get its economy
growing again.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE) - ING has innitiated covering
the stock with a "hold" rating and a 9.15 euro price target.
HUGO BOSS BOSG_p.DE - Goldman Sachs has raised its price
target for the stock to 98.10 euros from 81.20 euros.
