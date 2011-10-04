FRANKFURT Oct 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0601 GMT):

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks fell to a 15-month low on Tuesday, pinning Asian stocks near a 16-month low, as investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default, fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and recession.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

CEO Josef Ackermann will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking & Insurance CEO conference in London. He may use the speech to update investors on its likely full-year performance.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE), DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE), AUDI , BMW

VW indicated 1.8 percent lower

Porsche indicated 0.5 percent lower

Daimler indicated 1.6 percent lower

BMW indicated 1.5 percent lower

Major automakers posted double-digit percentage U.S. sales gains for September, allaying fears of a double-dip recession.

INFINEON (IFXGn.DE)

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

CEO Peter Bauer still expects the company to reach its mid-term goals of at least 10 percent sales growth and an average operating margin of 15 percent over the next five years, he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The carrier's finance chief Stephan Gemkow told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview that the company, which said last month it would only increase capacity over the winter by 4 percent, regards this plan as a "working hypothesis" which may be revised lower if the economic environment changes.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

Shares in peer Cemex dropped to their lowest level in more than 12 years as investors, already jittery about the world economic outlook, dumped its stock due to worries about its financial health.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

CFO Andreas Siemen confirmed the company's dividend proposal of at least 1.50 euros per share for the current fiscal year and said net profit would see a "very positive development", according to an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.9 pct, Nasdaq -3.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

