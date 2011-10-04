FRANKFURT Oct 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0601 GMT):
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks fell to a 15-month low on Tuesday, pinning
Asian stocks near a 16-month low, as investors shed riskier
assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default,
fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and recession.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
CEO Josef Ackermann will speak at the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Banking & Insurance CEO conference in London. He
may use the speech to update investors on its likely full-year
performance.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE), DAIMLER
(DAIGn.DE), AUDI , BMW
VW indicated 1.8 percent lower
Porsche indicated 0.5 percent lower
Daimler indicated 1.6 percent lower
BMW indicated 1.5 percent lower
Major automakers posted double-digit percentage U.S. sales
gains for September, allaying fears of a double-dip
recession.
INFINEON (IFXGn.DE)
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
CEO Peter Bauer still expects the company to reach its
mid-term goals of at least 10 percent sales growth and an
average operating margin of 15 percent over the next five years,
he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The carrier's finance chief Stephan Gemkow told
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview that the company, which said
last month it would only increase capacity over the winter by 4
percent, regards this plan as a "working hypothesis" which may
be revised lower if the economic environment changes.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
Shares in peer Cemex dropped to their
lowest level in more than 12 years as investors, already jittery
about the world economic outlook, dumped its stock due to
worries about its financial health.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
CFO Andreas Siemen confirmed the company's dividend proposal
of at least 1.50 euros per share for the current fiscal year and
said net profit would see a "very positive development",
according to an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.9 pct, Nasdaq
-3.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)