FRANKFURT Oct 5 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
MAN
The International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), one
of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, called on Germany's MAN
SE to help ensure their jointly-held Ferrostaal unit
can fund itself.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
The head of Deutsche Boerse AG, which is working on sealing
its $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext , said exchange
operators must go global to survive and cannot focus only on
local markets.
Related news [DB1Gne.DE-E]
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.3 pct, Nasdaq
+3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at 0455 GMT.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
European finance ministers have agreed to safeguard their
banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout
package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
France and Belgium rushed to the aid of Dexia SA ,
in what will be the first state rescue of a European bank in the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 50.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)