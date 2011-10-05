FRANKFURT Oct 5 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

MAN

The International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, called on Germany's MAN SE to help ensure their jointly-held Ferrostaal unit can fund itself.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

The head of Deutsche Boerse AG, which is working on sealing its $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext , said exchange operators must go global to survive and cannot focus only on local markets.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.3 pct, Nasdaq +3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at 0455 GMT.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

European finance ministers have agreed to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.

France and Belgium rushed to the aid of Dexia SA , in what will be the first state rescue of a European bank in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 50.3.

