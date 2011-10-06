FRANKFURT, Oct 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0601 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext received a document of more than 130 pages on Wednesday outlining the European Union's specific concerns over the German exchange's $9 billion deal to buy its U.S.-based counterpart.

SIEMENS ( SIEGn.DE )

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Siemens Enterprise Communications Inc, a provider of communications equipment and software to corporations, is seeing demand stabilize after a severe collapse in orders earlier this year, according to the company's chief executive officer.

Siemens owns 49 percent in the company.

EADS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

The company's Airbus unit said it may help customers with aircraft financing if the euro debt crisis makes it necessary as concerns grow about European banks' ability to fund increasing plane orders.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The German specialty glass maker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 57.1 million euros, beating the 56.9 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company's CEO told German business daily Handelsblatt he did not rule out the global photovoltaic (PV) market could stagnate next year.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company said passenger numbers rose almost 1 pct to 3.68 million in September.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial orders for August due 1000 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct vs -2.8 pct in the previous month.

ECB

The European Central Bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged when it holds the last policy meeting of Jean-Claude Trichet's presidency on Thursday, but may open the door to a cut under his successor and reintroduce some of its most potent crisis-fighting weapons.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

