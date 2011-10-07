(Corrects name of newspaper in item on insurers)
FRANKFURT Oct 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0601 GMT):
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
A prominent dispute resolution expert has been picked to
sort out any problems over evidence in the Obama
administration's antitrust lawsuit to block AT&T Inc's
purchase of wireless rival T-Mobile USA.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group's Americas arm plans to build a plant in South
Carolina capable of making 5 million tyres a year by 2017 and 8
million tyres by 2021, it said on Thursday.
AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The family behind Austrian tabloid Krone does not intend to
let the German publishing group buy the other 50 percent, a
representative told Handelsblatt.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
EU commissioner Siim Kallas wants to push competition in
airport ground handling services and plans to force airports to
allow at least three ground handling operators per airport
instead of two currently, Handelsblatt said, citing from a draft
EU regulation it obtained.
INSURERS
There is no indication that a default by Greece could not be
shouldered by the insurance industry, the chairman of EU
insurance watchdog EIOPA, Gabriel Bernardino, told
Boersen-Zeitung newspaper in an interview. Bernardino also
advised against any over-hasty move to apply a capital surcharge
to any insurer seen to by systemically relevant.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output for August due 1000 GMT. Seen -1.9 pct m/m
and +4.0 pct y/y.
