FRANKFURT Oct 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0601 GMT):

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

A prominent dispute resolution expert has been picked to sort out any problems over evidence in the Obama administration's antitrust lawsuit to block AT&T Inc's purchase of wireless rival T-Mobile USA.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group's Americas arm plans to build a plant in South Carolina capable of making 5 million tyres a year by 2017 and 8 million tyres by 2021, it said on Thursday.

AXEL SPRINGER (SPRGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The family behind Austrian tabloid Krone does not intend to let the German publishing group buy the other 50 percent, a representative told Handelsblatt.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

EU commissioner Siim Kallas wants to push competition in airport ground handling services and plans to force airports to allow at least three ground handling operators per airport instead of two currently, Handelsblatt said, citing from a draft EU regulation it obtained.

INSURERS

There is no indication that a default by Greece could not be shouldered by the insurance industry, the chairman of EU insurance watchdog EIOPA, Gabriel Bernardino, told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper in an interview. Bernardino also advised against any over-hasty move to apply a capital surcharge to any insurer seen to by systemically relevant.

