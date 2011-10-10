FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Capacity utilisation at the company's plants will be more than 110 percent, measured by the Harbour definition of full capacity as being two shifts, five days per week, BMW production boss Frank-Peter Arndt told Automotive News Europe. BMW will produce "significantly more" than 1.6 million vehicles in 2011, he said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Telekom is confident of selling its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T despite an antitrust lawsuit by the Obama administration to block the deal, Deutsche Telekom's chief executive told a German newspaper.

METRO

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes said he no longer wishes to renew his contract, just weeks after winning support from the group's top shareholder.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), POSTBANK DPBGn.DE

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.0 percent higher

Postbank indicated 0.1 percent higher

Postbank CFO Marc Hess said he expected the 21 percent haircut on Greek bonds that international banks agreed to take as part of a debt relief deal in July would not be enough. "Therefore we would expect renewed writedowns in the third quarter," Hess told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper.

Separately, private equity investor RHJ has withdrawn its application from German regulator BaFin to buy Deutsche Bank unit BHF, amid difficulties in finding a co-investor, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Sunday.

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Adidas expects sales in the Russia/CIS region of over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by 2013 and for sales to grow by a double-digit percentage annually until 2015, its CEO said at an investor day in Moscow.

LUFTHANSA , AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.8 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 0.7 percent higher

Air passengers in Germany may face delays this week due to separate actions by ground handling staff and possibly by air traffic controllers.

HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Henkel is mulling acquisitions and is sticking to its goals, its chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

RWE , E.ON (EONGn.DE), ENBW , VATTENFALL

RWE indicated 0.6 percent higher

E.ON indicated 0.7 percent higher

EnBW indication not available

Germany's RWE on Sunday hailed a ruling by a Munich court as giving further backing to the utility's legal challenge of the country's nuclear fuel tax.

BASF (BASFn.DE)

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company's Wintershall unit was restarting oil fields in Libya with a combined capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Friday, after a team of some 20 key workers were flown to the south-eastern desert, a Reuters reporter in the area said.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company said sales in the fiscal year 2010/11 rose 1.8 percent to nearly 3.4 billion euros and that pretax profit would be about 140 million.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Easyjet has rejected a Fraport offer of flights from Frankfurt airport during the winter 2011/2012 season, Fraport chief Stefan Schulte told WirtschaftsWoche magazine, which means the hub will still have no big low cost carriers serving it.

BRENNTAG (BNRGn.DE)

Indication not available

The chemicals distributor has not seen signs of a cooling economy and has no reason to change its guidance, its chief executive told Euro am Sonntag newspaper.

BANKS

Germany and France stand ready to recapitalise banks and want to do so according to common criteria, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 13.8 billion euros from 10.6 billion euros in July, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists for 10.3 billion.

