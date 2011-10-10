FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0605 GMT):
BMW
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Capacity utilisation at the company's plants will be more
than 110 percent, measured by the Harbour definition of full
capacity as being two shifts, five days per week, BMW production
boss Frank-Peter Arndt told Automotive News Europe. BMW will
produce "significantly more" than 1.6 million vehicles in 2011,
he said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Telekom is confident of selling its T-Mobile USA unit to
AT&T despite an antitrust lawsuit by the Obama
administration to block the deal, Deutsche Telekom's chief
executive told a German newspaper.
METRO
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes said he no longer wishes to
renew his contract, just weeks after winning support from the
group's top shareholder.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), POSTBANK DPBGn.DE
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.0 percent higher
Postbank indicated 0.1 percent higher
Postbank CFO Marc Hess said he expected the 21 percent
haircut on Greek bonds that international banks agreed to take
as part of a debt relief deal in July would not be enough.
"Therefore we would expect renewed writedowns in the third
quarter," Hess told Boersen-Zeitung newspaper.
Separately, private equity investor RHJ has
withdrawn its application from German regulator BaFin to buy
Deutsche Bank unit BHF, amid difficulties in finding a
co-investor, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters
on Sunday.
ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Adidas expects sales in the Russia/CIS region of over 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) by 2013 and for sales to grow by a
double-digit percentage annually until 2015, its CEO said at an
investor day in Moscow.
LUFTHANSA , AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.8 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 0.7 percent higher
Air passengers in Germany may face delays this week due to
separate actions by ground handling staff and possibly by air
traffic controllers.
HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Henkel is mulling acquisitions and is sticking to its goals,
its chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
RWE , E.ON (EONGn.DE), ENBW , VATTENFALL
RWE indicated 0.6 percent higher
E.ON indicated 0.7 percent higher
EnBW indication not available
Germany's RWE on Sunday hailed a ruling by a Munich court as
giving further backing to the utility's legal challenge of the
country's nuclear fuel tax.
BASF (BASFn.DE)
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company's Wintershall unit was restarting oil fields in
Libya with a combined capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)
on Friday, after a team of some 20 key workers were flown to the
south-eastern desert, a Reuters reporter in the area said.
DOUGLAS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company said sales in the fiscal year 2010/11 rose 1.8
percent to nearly 3.4 billion euros and that pretax profit would
be about 140 million.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Easyjet has rejected a Fraport offer of flights from
Frankfurt airport during the winter 2011/2012 season, Fraport
chief Stefan Schulte told WirtschaftsWoche magazine, which means
the hub will still have no big low cost carriers serving it.
BRENNTAG (BNRGn.DE)
Indication not available
The chemicals distributor has not seen signs of a cooling
economy and has no reason to change its guidance, its chief
executive told Euro am Sonntag newspaper.
BANKS
Germany and France stand ready to recapitalise banks and
want to do so according to common criteria, Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Sunday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 13.8
billion euros from 10.6 billion euros in July, compared with a
forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists for 10.3
billion.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)