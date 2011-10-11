FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German government stepped in on Monday to demand the air traffic controllers' union and air traffic authority return to talks in order to avoid a threatened strike in a row over pay and conditions.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE [DB1Gne.DE]

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The European Commission will exclude the over-the-counter derivatives market from its antitrust review of Deutsche Boerse's takeover of NYSE Euronext , undermining a key rationale to gain approval for the deal, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN <VOWG_p. DE>

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Moody' s assigned an "A3" rating to Volkswagen Bank SA's debt [ID: nWNA0482 ]

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 3 pct, S&P 500 up 3.4 pct, Nasdaq up 3.5 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei up 1.9 pct at 0609 GMT.

