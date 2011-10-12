FRANKFURT Oct 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.6 percent on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated down 0.9 percent

Merger partners Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have until Nov. 8 to formally address the European Commission's specific concerns over their $9 billion deal, according to a source.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated down 0.8 percent

CEO Josef Ackermann has postponed an annual strategy meeting due to be held in November, in order to allow more time to clear up the bank's leadership structure, Handelsblatt reported.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated down 0.8 percent

September traffic figures due 1100 GMT.

RWE

Indicated down 0.2 percent

One of the shareholders in Europe's Nabucco project, in which RWE also has a stake, said the pipeline may only deliver its first gas in 2018, a year later than expected, the Austria Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

PHOENIX SOLAR

The solar company cut its 2011 outlook and now sees revenues in the range of 350-400 million euros and an operating loss of 42-49 million euros. It cited write-downs of inventories due to a continuing decline in solar panel prices.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Wholesale price index for September +0.3 pct m/m, +5.7 pct y/y.

Was seen -0.1 pct m/m and +5.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)