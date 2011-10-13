FRANKFURT Oct 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

CEO Josef Ackermann and designated co-CEO Juergen Fitschen to speak at Deutsche Bank's corporate conference.

Related news [DBKGn.DE-E]

K+S (SDFGn.DE)

The closing of the sale of K+S's Compo unit to buyfirm Triton is planned for Monday, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing an internal message to company managers.

Related news [SDFGn.DE-E]

SUEDZUCKER

The company kept its full-year outlook after releasing final fiscal second-quarter results, still aiming for sales of about 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) and net profit of more than 600 million euros for the fiscal year 2011/12. Suedzucker in late September released preliminary first-half results.

Related news

FRAPORT

The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose 4.2 percent in September.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE, no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct at 0516 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final CPI for September due 0600 GMT. Seen at +0.1 pct m/m and 2.6 pct y/y. HICP also due and seen +0.1 pct m/m and +2.8 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)