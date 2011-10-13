FRANKFURT Oct 13 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
CEO Josef Ackermann and designated co-CEO Juergen Fitschen
to speak at Deutsche Bank's corporate conference.
K+S (SDFGn.DE)
The closing of the sale of K+S's Compo unit to buyfirm
Triton is planned for Monday, Financial Times Deutschland
reported, citing an internal message to company managers.
SUEDZUCKER
The company kept its full-year outlook after releasing final
fiscal second-quarter results, still aiming for sales of about
6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) and net profit of more than 600
million euros for the fiscal year 2011/12. Suedzucker in late
September released preliminary first-half results.
FRAPORT
The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose
4.2 percent in September.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE, no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct at 0516 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final CPI for September due 0600 GMT. Seen at +0.1 pct m/m
and 2.6 pct y/y. HICP also due and seen +0.1 pct m/m and +2.8
pct y/y.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
