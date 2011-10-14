FRANKFURT Oct 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday (share price indications at 0602 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Suzuki Motor Corp accused Volkswagen of breaching a partnership pact by withholding hybrid technology it promised to share, pushing their two-year-old alliance to the brink of disintegration.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Private equity investor RHJ is in talks with General Atlantic Partners about reviving its bid to buy Deutsche Bank unit BHF, German daily Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Friday edition.

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company will sell a further $75 million of U.S. hurricane and European windstorm risk under its Queen Street Capital catastrophe bond, extending its protection against potential insured losses from these natural disasters to March 2015.

