FRANKFURT Oct 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent higher

Germany's private-sector banks called for euro zone policymakers to finally accept that Greece is insolvent and also pressed for rules that would force lenders to set aside capital on their balance sheets for government bonds, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German insurer has an exposure of around 8 billion euros ($11.1 bln) to Italian bank UniCredit , Allianz board member Enrico Cucchiani told Italian weekly MilanoFinanza on Saturday.

BMW , VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE) & SGL CARBON

SGL Carbon indicated 6.6 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher

BMW and Volkswagen are both considering buying shares in carbon fibre producer SGL Carbon as the two wrestle for control of the company, Der Spiegel reported, citing top officials at both carmakers.

Separately the finance chief of BMW said the carmaker could still achieve earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounting to 8 to 10 percent of revenue at its core automotive business next year.

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Chief executive Johannes Teyssen confirmed the utility would sue the German government for billions of euro over the nuclear phase-out and said the group would remain firm in a row with unions over job cuts, he told Sueddeutsche in an interview on Saturday. When asked about whether he was eying Portugal's EDP , he said the market was "interesting".

FRAPORT

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Fraport said it will stick to its schedule of putting its new runway into service on Oct 21, rejecting demands from national carrier Lufthansa for a delay. The recently imposed ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport is due to take effect just after the inauguration of the runway.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Germany's largest construction group rejected speculation that controlling shareholder ACS of Spain would strengthen the integration of the German construction group into its own operations and said it was eyeing two large acquisitions.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Monday's close.

EUROZONE CRISIS

Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks to accept this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday, just days ahead of a key EU summit.

