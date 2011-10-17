FRANKFURT Oct 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE), COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent higher
Germany's private-sector banks called for euro zone
policymakers to finally accept that Greece is insolvent and also
pressed for rules that would force lenders to set aside capital
on their balance sheets for government bonds, German magazine
WirtschaftsWoche reported.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German insurer has an exposure of around 8 billion euros
($11.1 bln) to Italian bank UniCredit , Allianz board
member Enrico Cucchiani told Italian weekly MilanoFinanza on
Saturday.
BMW , VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE) & SGL CARBON
SGL Carbon indicated 6.6 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
BMW and Volkswagen are both considering buying shares in
carbon fibre producer SGL Carbon as the two wrestle
for control of the company, Der Spiegel reported, citing top
officials at both carmakers.
Separately the finance chief of BMW said the carmaker could
still achieve earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
amounting to 8 to 10 percent of revenue at its core automotive
business next year.
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Chief executive Johannes Teyssen confirmed the utility would
sue the German government for billions of euro over the nuclear
phase-out and said the group would remain firm in a row with
unions over job cuts, he told Sueddeutsche in an interview on
Saturday. When asked about whether he was eying Portugal's EDP
, he said the market was "interesting".
FRAPORT
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Fraport said it will stick to its schedule of putting its
new runway into service on Oct 21, rejecting demands from
national carrier Lufthansa for a delay. The recently
imposed ban on night flights at Frankfurt airport is due to take
effect just after the inauguration of the runway.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Germany's largest construction group rejected speculation
that controlling shareholder ACS of Spain would
strengthen the integration of the German construction group into
its own operations and said it was eyeing two large
acquisitions.
