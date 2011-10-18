FRANKFURT Oct 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.7 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) analysts on Monday outlined a way for banks to contribute a 40 percent "haircut" on Greek sovereign debt without substantially changing the terms of July's debt-relief deal.

Separately, CEO Josef Ackermann who is also chairman of the international banking lobby IIF, cancelled a high-profile interview on German television scheduled for Tuesday. Ackermann instead chose to pursue talks in Brussels, in a sign that private sector banks are working to strike a deal on restructuring Greek debt.

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Chinese peer ANTA Sports Products Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects a slowdown in same-store sales growth for the third quarter, sending its shares to the lowest in 29 months.

METRO

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Juergen Kluge has stepped down as head of the supervisory board at Metro, leaving the German retailer seeking both a chairman and chief executive.

ENBW

No inidcation

The OEW group, a large shareholder in German utility EnBW is ready to provide fresh capital to the utility, which has been hit by Germany's decision to exit nuclear power, the head of the OEW said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.55 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

NORDEX , Q-CELLS - Goldman Sachs has added the stocks to its Pan-Europe sell list.

PHOENIX SOLAR - Goldman Sachs has removed the stock from its Pan-Europe buy list.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October ZEW economic sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Seen at -45.0 up from -43.3 in September. Current conditions seen at 39.6 down from 43.6 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)