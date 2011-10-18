FRANKFURT Oct 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.7 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) analysts on Monday outlined a way
for banks to contribute a 40 percent "haircut" on Greek
sovereign debt without substantially changing the terms of
July's debt-relief deal.
Separately, CEO Josef Ackermann who is also chairman of the
international banking lobby IIF, cancelled a high-profile
interview on German television scheduled for Tuesday. Ackermann
instead chose to pursue talks in Brussels, in a sign that
private sector banks are working to strike a deal on
restructuring Greek debt.
ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Chinese peer ANTA Sports Products Ltd said on
Tuesday that it expects a slowdown in same-store sales growth
for the third quarter, sending its shares to the lowest in 29
months.
METRO
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Juergen Kluge has stepped down as head of the supervisory
board at Metro, leaving the German retailer seeking both a
chairman and chief executive.
ENBW
No inidcation
The OEW group, a large shareholder in German utility EnBW
is ready to provide fresh capital to the utility,
which has been hit by Germany's decision to exit nuclear power,
the head of the OEW said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq
-2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.55 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
NORDEX , Q-CELLS - Goldman Sachs has
added the stocks to its Pan-Europe sell list.
PHOENIX SOLAR - Goldman Sachs has removed the
stock from its Pan-Europe buy list.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October ZEW economic sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Seen at
-45.0 up from -43.3 in September. Current conditions seen at
39.6 down from 43.6 in the previous month.
