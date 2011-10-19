FRANKFURT Oct 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

COMMERZBANK

Board member Markus Beumer said on Tuesday that determining whether euro zone banks were suffering from a capital shortfall depended on perspective and that sovereign debt levels were the real problem.

Related news

SOFTWARE AG

The company reported preliminary third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 71-73 million euros ($97-100 million) and kept its outlook for the current year for its core business.

Related news

DUERR

Investor day.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +2 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at 0515 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)