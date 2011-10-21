FRANKFURT Oct 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0603 GMT):
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Governments need to come up with clear guidelines on how to
recapitalise banks that would help them survive a possible Greek
default, CEO Martin Blessing told German daily Bild in an
interview.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The car maker said it plans to invest $350 million and add
400 jobs at its U.S. plant in Tuscaloosa to build an unspecified
new Mercedes-Benz model there from 2015.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company said it decided to return all rights for
safinamide to Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA , adding the
move would lead to costs of 40 million euros ($55 million) for
Merck Serono in the fourth-quarter of 2011.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
MetroPCS Communications is the first in line to buy
assets from AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA
if they win U.S. regulatory approval for their $39 billion
merger, according to a Bloomberg report.
MAN SE
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Executives of MAN SE, Abu Dhabi's IPIC and VW
(VOWG_p.DE) will meet over the weekend to try to settle a
conflict over jointly owned unit Ferrostaal, German business
daily Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.
MAN owns 30 percent in the unit, while IPIC owns the
remaining 70 percent.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP (DEQGn.DE)
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The real estate investor's finance chief Olaf Borkers told
TV channel Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen that the group would
slightly surpass its full-year sales outlook of 188 million
euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at 0508 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Ifo business climate for October, due 0800 GMT, seen at
106.3 vs 107.5 in the previous month. Ifo current conditions
seen at 116.8 vs 117.9. Ifo expectations seen at 97.0 vs 98.0.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)