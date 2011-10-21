FRANKFURT Oct 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0603 GMT):

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Governments need to come up with clear guidelines on how to recapitalise banks that would help them survive a possible Greek default, CEO Martin Blessing told German daily Bild in an interview.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The car maker said it plans to invest $350 million and add 400 jobs at its U.S. plant in Tuscaloosa to build an unspecified new Mercedes-Benz model there from 2015.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company said it decided to return all rights for safinamide to Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA , adding the move would lead to costs of 40 million euros ($55 million) for Merck Serono in the fourth-quarter of 2011.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

MetroPCS Communications is the first in line to buy assets from AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA if they win U.S. regulatory approval for their $39 billion merger, according to a Bloomberg report.

MAN SE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Executives of MAN SE, Abu Dhabi's IPIC and VW (VOWG_p.DE) will meet over the weekend to try to settle a conflict over jointly owned unit Ferrostaal, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.

MAN owns 30 percent in the unit, while IPIC owns the remaining 70 percent.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP (DEQGn.DE)

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The real estate investor's finance chief Olaf Borkers told TV channel Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen that the group would slightly surpass its full-year sales outlook of 188 million euros.

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at 0508 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo business climate for October, due 0800 GMT, seen at 106.3 vs 107.5 in the previous month. Ifo current conditions seen at 116.8 vs 117.9. Ifo expectations seen at 97.0 vs 98.0.

