FRANKFURT Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0602 GMT):

MARKETS

European Union leaders made some progress toward a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, nearing agreement on bank recapitalisation and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE), HANNOVER RE (HNRGn.DE)

Munich Re indicated 0.8 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

Reinsurers start talks with clients in Baden-Baden regarding contract renewals.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom has fewer new customers in Germany than planned and is increasing cost savings by an unspecified amount to reach financial targets, weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing the head of the company's German business, Niek Jan van Damme.

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

E.ON plans to decide on the outline of its cost-cutting programme in December and on details, such as how much money it will save and which jobs to cut, in the second quarter of next year, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported, without saying where it got the information. E.ON declined to comment.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The steelmaker's Steel Americas business posted a loss of just over 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in its fiscal year through the end of September, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Within five years, Merck may double its sales in Africa, which make up for 2 percent of the company's overall sales, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told daily paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

MAN SE

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Talks over the weekend between executives of MAN SE, IPIC and VW (VOWG_p.DE) regarding Ferrostaal were conducted in a "good atmosphere", and further meetings are planned, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

MAN owns 30 percent of Ferrostaal, while IPIC holds the remaining 70 percent.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE), EADS

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher

EADS indicated 0.7 percent higher in Frankfurt

Daimler is to meet with the German government in late October or early November to discuss the future of the carmaker's 15 percent stake in EADS, Welt am Sonntag reported.

CELESIO (CLSGn.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Chief Financial Officer Christian Holzherr will leave his post "shortly", two industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, without being more precise.

Weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that Holzherr plans to leave the company in mid-November at the latest, without saying where it obtained the information.

GERMAN BANKS

The German bank rescue fund SoFFin posted a loss of 8 billion euros as of June 30 and would be hit hard if a haircut on Greek debt was to cut its 10 billion euros holding of the country's bonds, Christopher Pleister, member of the fund's board, told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

GERMAN ENERGY

Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy small German energy supplier Envacom, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for Envacom.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Mfg Flash PMI for October due 0728 GMT. Seen at 50.0 vs 50.3 in the previous month. Service Flash PMI also due, seen at 49.5 vs 49.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)