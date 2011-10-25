FRANKFURT Oct 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0614 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Bank's third-quarter pretax profit beat analyst expectations as classic banking and business with retail clients helped offset a slump in investment banking.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Sprint Nextel lost a bid on Monday to get access to masses of AT&T documents that it had hoped to use in its lawsuit aimed at stopping AT&T's $39 billion acquisition of discount rival T-Mobile.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Frankfurt-based staff at the airline's cargo unit will halt work for 90 mins on Tuesday to protest about a recently imposed night flight ban at Germany's largest airport.

E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE

E.ON indicated 0.1 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.4 percent lower

E.ON has been returned 96 million euros ($133 million) it paid out for a new nuclear fuel tax, while RWE has received 74 million back, Handelsblatt reported in its Tuesday edition, without citing sources.

PUMA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German sporting goods kept its outlook for net profit to improve with mid-single digits after reporting a third-quarter net profit of 81.7 million euros.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The printing press maker said it no longer expects to break-even at the pretax level for the current fiscal year, as it reported preliminary second-quarter results on Monday evening.

Q-CELLS

Indicated unchanged

The company meets with bondholders to appoint a joint representative that would have the power to extend maturity of convertible bonds.

KONTRON

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The computer manufacturer reported a 36 percent gain in third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 11 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +2.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK consumer sentiment for November rose to 5.3 from 5.2 in the previous month and compared to 5.1 expected in a Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)