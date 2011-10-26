FRANKFURT Oct 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0610 GMT):

E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE

E.ON indicated 0.8 percent lower

RWE indicated 0.2 percent lower

The companies, which form the Horizon Nuclear Power consortium to develop new nuclear power station in the UK, are negotiating a cash injection of 5 billion euros in exchange for a 25 percent stake, the online version of the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Separately, E.ON has made an offer to the Portuguese state for its minority stake in national power provider EDP, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The drugs and chemicals maker lowered its full-year sales outlook on slowing demand for liquid crystals but reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating result of 333 million euros ($463 million), beating the 316 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The world's biggest maker of business software said on Wednesday it would consider buying back shares after reporting a 23 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit and sticking to its 2011 outlook.

CELESIO (CLSGn.DE)

Indicated 4.8 percent lower

The company lowered its full-year outlook, now expecting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach at least 575 million euros, compared with a previous outlook of around 600 million.

MTU AERO ENGINES (MTXGn.DE)

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German aircraft engine maker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 80.3 million euros, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

KRONES

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The German bottling machine maker reported third-quarter earnings before tax (EBT) of 14.9 million euros, below the 26.2 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Profits of Germany's second-largest carrier after Lufthansa continue to suffer from a German air travel tax and high fuel prices and dropped 44 percent drop in the third quarter.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 4.1 percent lower

The German DIY store operator said third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 3.5 million euros, below the 7.96 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

BANKS

The Bundesbank, the German central bank, said it would allow its former president and chairman designate of UBS , Axel Weber, to act as an adviser to the Swiss bank from February 2012.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -2 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Import prices for September +0.6 pct m/m and +6.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

