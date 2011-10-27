FRANKFURT Oct 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.9 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0604 GMT):

DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The bank will write at least 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) off the value of its Greek government bond holdings in the third quarter, several persons familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

BASF (BASFn.DE)

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The world's largest chemical company by sales reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.96 billion euros, beating the 1.89 billion analyst forecast. Poll:

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The German drugmaker Bayer reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.805 billion euros, beating the 1.66 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

Q3 results. Europe's biggest carmaker is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit rose 31.5 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German car and truck maker reported third-quarter EBIT of 1.968 billion euros, below the 2.67 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The German flagship airline reported a third-quarter operating result of 575 million euros, below the 584 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Final Q3 results. The company earlier this month said it increased operating profit by about a third in the three months through September as sales rose 20 percent.

Allianz

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Insurer Allianz stops financing lawsuits under a business model that gave them a share of the gain if they won the cases, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified people from within the industry.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Australian unit Leighton Holdings Ltd confirmed on Thursday earnings guidance for the year to June 30, 2012, and said its core markets continued to provide substantial opportunities.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The German hospital operator said third-quarter net income reached 36.1 million euros, lower than the 38.6 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The world's largest maker of cutting tools reported third-quarter EBIT of 34 million euros, beating the 28.8 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The German rail technology group reported third-quarter EBIT of 23.5 million euros, beating the 22.8 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company reported third-quarter EBIT of 72 million euros and kept its outlook as it reported final quarterly results.

AIXTRON (AIXGn.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German chip equipment maker repored third-quarter EBIT of 0.6 million euros, below the 13.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

COMDIRECT

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German online broker Comdirect reported third-quarter pretax profit of 28.2 million euros, beating the 27.2 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +2 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary CPI for October due, seen +0.1 pct m/m and +2.6 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.0 pct m/m and +2.8 pct y/y.

