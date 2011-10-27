FRANKFURT Oct 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.9 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0604 GMT):
DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The bank will write at least 750 million euros ($1.04
billion) off the value of its Greek government bond holdings in
the third quarter, several persons familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Wednesday.
BASF (BASFn.DE)
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The world's largest chemical company by sales reported
third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 1.96 billion euros, beating the 1.89 billion analyst
forecast. Poll:
BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The German drugmaker Bayer reported third-quarter adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 1.805 billion euros, beating the 1.66 billion
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Q3 results. Europe's biggest carmaker is expected to report
its third-quarter operating profit rose 31.5 percent to 2.6
billion euros.
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German car and truck maker reported third-quarter EBIT
of 1.968 billion euros, below the 2.67 billion average forecast
in a Reuters poll. Poll:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The German flagship airline reported a third-quarter
operating result of 575 million euros, below the 584 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Final Q3 results. The company earlier this month said it
increased operating profit by about a third in the three months
through September as sales rose 20 percent.
Allianz
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
Insurer Allianz stops financing lawsuits under a business
model that gave them a share of the gain if they won the cases,
German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing unidentified people
from within the industry.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Australian unit Leighton Holdings Ltd confirmed on
Thursday earnings guidance for the year to June 30, 2012, and
said its core markets continued to provide substantial
opportunities.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The German hospital operator said third-quarter net income
reached 36.1 million euros, lower than the 38.6 million average
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 4.4 percent higher
The world's largest maker of cutting tools reported
third-quarter EBIT of 34 million euros, beating the 28.8 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The German rail technology group reported third-quarter EBIT
of 23.5 million euros, beating the 22.8 million average forecast
in a Reuters poll. Poll:
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company reported third-quarter EBIT of 72 million euros
and kept its outlook as it reported final quarterly
results.
AIXTRON (AIXGn.DE)
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The German chip equipment maker repored third-quarter EBIT
of 0.6 million euros, below the 13.3 million average forecast in
a Reuters poll. Poll:
COMDIRECT
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German online broker Comdirect reported third-quarter
pretax profit of 28.2 million euros, beating the 27.2 million
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +2 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Preliminary CPI for October due, seen +0.1 pct m/m and +2.6
pct y/y. HICP seen +0.0 pct m/m and +2.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)