FRANKFURT Oct 28 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
LINDE
Q3 results. The German industrial gases group is expected to
report adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.5 percent to 798 million euros
($1.13 billion). Poll:
RWE , E.ON (EONGn.DE)
German utilities E.ON and RWE made a strong financial
commitment to building new nuclear plants in the UK on Thursday,
spending 200 million-250 million pounds ($321.2 million-$401.5
million) on land in Wales, an industry source close to the
transaction said.
BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex
Industries Ltd said on Friday it would buy Bayer's
Viverso operations in Germany for 75 million euros.
WACKER CHEMIE
Q3 results. The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, is
expected to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.3 percent to 305 million
euros. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.9 pct, S&P 500 +3.4 pct, Nasdaq
+3.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at 0445 GMT.
