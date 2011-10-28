FRANKFURT Oct 28 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LINDE

Q3 results. The German industrial gases group is expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.5 percent to 798 million euros ($1.13 billion). Poll:

RWE , E.ON (EONGn.DE)

German utilities E.ON and RWE made a strong financial commitment to building new nuclear plants in the UK on Thursday, spending 200 million-250 million pounds ($321.2 million-$401.5 million) on land in Wales, an industry source close to the transaction said.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

New Zealand-based resins and chemicals maker Nuplex Industries Ltd said on Friday it would buy Bayer's Viverso operations in Germany for 75 million euros.

WACKER CHEMIE

Q3 results. The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, is expected to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.3 percent to 305 million euros. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.9 pct, S&P 500 +3.4 pct, Nasdaq +3.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1 pct at 0445 GMT.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.623 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)