FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):

BANKS (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank indicated 2.3 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 2.7 percent lower

Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance, told Welt am Sonntag he is very optimistic that more than 90 percent of banks will accept a 50 percent discount on their Greek debt holdings.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The German insurer will accept a 50 percent discount on its Greek debt holdings, its finance chief told an Austrian newspaper.

Separately, Tagesspiegel reported that Allianz and reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) have not yet decided whether to buy more Greek government bonds.

DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE)

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Rival Hermes plans to offer retail customers parcel shipping for 3.80 euros, undercutting Deutsche Post's price by 0.10 euros, Die Welt reported, without citing sources.

METRO AG

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Joel Saveuse is the frontrunner to replace Eckhard Cordes as chief executive of the German retailer, two people familiar with the matter said over the weekend.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)

Volkswagen indicated 1.8 percent lower

Porsche indicated 1.2 percent lower

Sportscar maker Porsche AG plans to introduce one new model line a year to expand its lineup to seven lines from currently four, German magazine Focus cited Porsche AG Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as saying. He also said there were no plans for an electric version of the Porsche 911 model.

CELESIO (CLSGn.DE)

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The drug wholesaler's Chief Executive Markus Pinger told weekly WirtschaftsWoche he does not rule out any options for online pharmacy DocMorris. The company said last week it was testing various models to resolve conflicts with pharmacists related to DocMorris.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Three managers of Hochtief -- the head and finance chief of Hochtief Solutions as well as the group's Americas chief -- want to exit the company, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported, citing company sources. Hochtief declined to comment.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

German sugar producer Suedzucker is keeping an eye out for acquisitions outside its home market, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones 0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September retail sales rose by 0.4 percent m/m and 0.3 percent y/y.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS has cut the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

SALZGITTER - UBS has initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating and 45 euro price target.

KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE) - UBS has initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a 17 euro price target.

DOUGLAS - Goldman Sachs has raised the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

