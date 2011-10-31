FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):
BANKS (DBKGn.DE)
Deutsche Bank indicated 2.3 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 2.7 percent lower
Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of
International Finance, told Welt am Sonntag he is very
optimistic that more than 90 percent of banks will accept a 50
percent discount on their Greek debt holdings.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The German insurer will accept a 50 percent discount on its
Greek debt holdings, its finance chief told an Austrian
newspaper.
Separately, Tagesspiegel reported that Allianz and reinsurer
Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) have not yet decided whether to buy more
Greek government bonds.
DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE)
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Rival Hermes plans to offer retail customers parcel shipping
for 3.80 euros, undercutting Deutsche Post's price by 0.10
euros, Die Welt reported, without citing sources.
METRO AG
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Joel Saveuse is the frontrunner to replace Eckhard Cordes as
chief executive of the German retailer, two people familiar with
the matter said over the weekend.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)
Volkswagen indicated 1.8 percent lower
Porsche indicated 1.2 percent lower
Sportscar maker Porsche AG plans to introduce one new model
line a year to expand its lineup to seven lines from currently
four, German magazine Focus cited Porsche AG Chief Executive
Matthias Mueller as saying. He also said there were no plans for
an electric version of the Porsche 911 model.
CELESIO (CLSGn.DE)
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The drug wholesaler's Chief Executive Markus Pinger told
weekly WirtschaftsWoche he does not rule out any options for
online pharmacy DocMorris. The company said last week it was
testing various models to resolve conflicts with pharmacists
related to DocMorris.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Three managers of Hochtief -- the head and finance chief of
Hochtief Solutions as well as the group's Americas chief -- want
to exit the company, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported, citing
company sources. Hochtief declined to comment.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
German sugar producer Suedzucker is keeping an eye out for
acquisitions outside its home market, its chief executive told a
German newspaper.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones 0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September retail sales rose by 0.4 percent m/m and 0.3
percent y/y.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - UBS has cut the stock to "neutral"
from "buy".
SALZGITTER - UBS has initiated coverage with a
"neutral" rating and 45 euro price target.
KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE) - UBS has initiated coverage with
a "buy" rating and a 17 euro price target.
DOUGLAS - Goldman Sachs has raised the stock to
"neutral" from "sell".
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)