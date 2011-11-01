FRANKFURT Nov 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0706 GMT):
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The group plans to grow turnover at its environment-related
activities to 40 billion euros ($56 billion) by 2014 from around
28 billion in 2010, board member Roland Busch told WAZ group
newspapers. He said Siemens was sticking to plans to float Osram
at "a later date".
Related news [SIEGn.DE-E]
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
South Korean peer OCI Co said on Tuesday
polysilicon prices could fall nearly 40 percent within the next
six months due to high global inventories and a severe downturn
in the industry.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)