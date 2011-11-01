FRANKFURT Nov 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0706 GMT):

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The group plans to grow turnover at its environment-related activities to 40 billion euros ($56 billion) by 2014 from around 28 billion in 2010, board member Roland Busch told WAZ group newspapers. He said Siemens was sticking to plans to float Osram at "a later date".

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

South Korean peer OCI Co said on Tuesday polysilicon prices could fall nearly 40 percent within the next six months due to high global inventories and a severe downturn in the industry.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

