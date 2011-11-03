FRANKFURT Nov 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0709 GMT):

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The carmaker said third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 1,72 billion euros ($2.37 billion), beating the 1.55 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

METRO

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The German retailer said third-quarter adjusted EBIT came in at 614 million euros, beating the 593 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

E.ON (EONGn.DE), VATTENFALL

E.ON indicated 2.4 percent lower

E.ON aims to file a complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court this year regarding the German government's decision to pull out of nuclear power, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

Separately, the paper said, citing industry sources, that Vattenfall aimed to file a damage claim with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) before Christmas.

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The sports apparel maker said third-quarter operating profit reached 441 million euros, in line with the 442 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The German maker of Nivea products said its third-quarter comparable EBIT reached 142 million euros, just shy of the 144 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 3.0 percent lower

The German cement maker said third-quarter net income reached 268 million euros, beating the 262 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Q3 results. The German auto parts and tyre maker is expected to report its third-quarter adjusted EBIT jumped 47 percent to 713 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 4.0 percent lower

The German automotive and defence group said third-quarter EBIT reached 76 million euros, below the 85.5 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT1 PSMG_p.DE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The German commercial broadcaster said third-quarter recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 164 million euros, beating the 156 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German carbon specialist said third-quarter net income reached 21.9 million, slightly above the 21.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

FUCHS PETROLUB (FPEG_p.DE)

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The German lubricant maker said third-quarter EBIT reached 66.3 million euros, below the 65.2 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The genetic-testing specialist said it aims to speed up growth next year by expanding into new regional markets and by offering new automated testing equipment.

DRAEGERWERK (DRWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German medical safety technology company said its third-quarter reached 25.6 million euros, beating the 22.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 4.7 percent lower

The German vacuum pump maker said third-quarter operating profit reached 19 million euros, below the 20.4 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The German leasing company said third-quarter net profit reached 10.03 million euros, beating the 9.63 million euros average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closed due to a public holiday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)