FRANKFURT Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):
COMMERZBANK
Trading 2.4 percent lower in Frankfurt
A 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek
assets pushed Commerzbank to a third-quarter operating loss and
forced it to abandon full-year targets.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company won't make larger takeovers in the next two
years, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told Financial Times
Deutschland in an interview. "We will focus on improving
efficiency in 2012 and 2013. During that period one should not
expect bigger acquisitions," he was quoted as saying.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
The company is not actively pursuing talks to sell its Real
unit at the moment, a company spokesman told Financial Times
Deutschland.
SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Siemens has to write down more than 200 million euros for
Solel Solar because business at the solar energy unit has
developed more slowly than expected, a German newspaper reported
on Wednesday, citing industry sources.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Germany's biggest airline said it had reached an agreement
in principle to sell British carrier bmi to British Airways
parent International Airlines Group , adding it aimed to
complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2012.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's second-largest steelmaker said demand from
carmakers and other end-users was intact despite signs of a
slowdown in the economy.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq
2.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - UBS has added the stock to its
"least preferred list".
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.1
percent m/m. Also October Services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at
52.1.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph
Steitz)