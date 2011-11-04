FRANKFURT Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):

COMMERZBANK

Trading 2.4 percent lower in Frankfurt

A 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushed Commerzbank to a third-quarter operating loss and forced it to abandon full-year targets.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company won't make larger takeovers in the next two years, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview. "We will focus on improving efficiency in 2012 and 2013. During that period one should not expect bigger acquisitions," he was quoted as saying.

METRO

Indicated unchanged

The company is not actively pursuing talks to sell its Real unit at the moment, a company spokesman told Financial Times Deutschland.

SIEMENS (SIEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Siemens has to write down more than 200 million euros for Solel Solar because business at the solar energy unit has developed more slowly than expected, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Germany's biggest airline said it had reached an agreement in principle to sell British carrier bmi to British Airways parent International Airlines Group , adding it aimed to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2012.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's second-largest steelmaker said demand from carmakers and other end-users was intact despite signs of a slowdown in the economy.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.9 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS has added the stock to its "least preferred list".

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.1 percent m/m. Also October Services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 52.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)