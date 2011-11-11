FRANKFURT Nov 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German insurer missed expectations with third quarter net profit of 196 million euros ($266 million) after minorities, as financial market tremors shook investment income at Europe's largest insurer.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

Deutsche Boerse AG And NYSE Euronext are reviewing possible concessions that would allow them to seal a $9 billion merger after European regulators reiterated this week that over-the-counter (OTC) contracts would be excluded from an antitrust review.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Germany's second largest steelmaker said pretax profit in the nine months to September rose to 169.1 million euros, with gains driven mostly by its tubes business and its stake in copper maker Aurubis.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The construction company's Australia unit Leighton Holdings , bruised by heavy losses on its two biggest projects, on Friday promised to be more selective in taking on new projects and keep a closer eye on potential risks, as it stuck to earnings guidance for the year.

HHLA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German port operator expects 2011 revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an operating profit of around 210 million but warned that it could not rule out impairments for its German intermodal traffic and fruit logistics business due to the current economic slowdown. In case of an adjustment, EBIT of around 200 million euros is expected.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The world's largest maker of solar inverters, said it was unable to give a reliable outlook for next year, citing ongoing turmoil in the euro zone and the solar industry that led most sector players to cut their forecasts in recent weeks.

IVG

Indicated 8.2 percent higher

The real estate company reported a third quarter net profit of 3 million euros, with revenues at 121 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)