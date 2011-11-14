FRANKFURT Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0715 GMT):

SAP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The world's biggest maker of business software still sees no impact of the credit crisis on customer orders in the fourth quarter, its co-CEO told Euro am Sonntag.

BAYER

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Low doses of Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto blood clot preventer cut the risk of death by more than 30 percent when used on top of standard blood thinners in patients with acute coronary syndrome, according to data from a study released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, apixaban from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer, and Merck's vorapaxar each failed to meet the main goal of separate, unrelated studies presented on Sunday.

METRO AG

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The former head of KarstadtQuelle, the retail company that went bust under its later name of Arcandor, has lined up a consortium of wealthy families to join the competitive bidding for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, a Metro spokesman said on Sunday.

CARMAKERS

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher

Volkswagen is looking to increase its global staff by more than 10 percent to about 500,000 by the end of next year, Bild am Sonntag cited the group's chief executive as saying.

German premium-car makers BMW and Daimler struck a more cautious note, saying their headcount next year would depend on the business development, the paper said, citing BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer and his Daimler counterpart Dieter Zetsche.

Separately, the head of Germany's Robert Bosch, the world's biggest automotive supplier, warned that the worsening European debt crisis could lead to a recession.

PORSCHE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller said a decision on whether to introduce a new entry-level Porsche for under 40,000 euros could be delayed until next year. In an interview with the FTD, he said if the luxury carmaker did decide in favour of a new two-seater model, it would introduced in late summer 2014 at the earliest, although probably later.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The German construction group majority-owned by Spain's ACS , trimmed its outlook for this year and next year as a weakening global economy cast a cloud over 2012 and delayed the sale of its airports business.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q3 results. The German construction group is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 3.9 percent to 99.7 million euros. Poll:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The Frankfurter Allgemeine reported that Gerhard Cromme, the 68 year old supervisory board chief of the German steelmaker, was named the successor to 98-year old Berthold Beitz as head of the Krupp Foundation, which controls a blocking minority in the company and signs off on all major strategic decisions.

SOLAR COMPANIES

Solarworld 4.8 percent lower

SMA Solar 0.5 percent higher

Germany's Economy and Environment Ministries are examining ways to further lower support for the solar industry, including allowing only 1,000 megawatts (MW) of module installations per year, German magazine Focus reported, citing no sources.

NORDEX

Trading down 5.6 percent in Frankfurt

The German wind turbine maker has lowered its sales and earnings outlook for 2011.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 5.8 percent lower

Germany's No.2 solar company by sales said it probably will not reach prior year's revenue level of 1.3 billion euros.

Q-CELLS

Indicated 25 percent lower

The German solar company said its CFO was leaving and booked a wider-than-expected operating loss in the third-quarter, hit by free-falling prices for solar modules in what is considered the worst year the industry has seen so far.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The German real estate company doubled its third-quarter profit to 19.7 mln euros and has announced a capital hike.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.2 pct, S&P 500 +2.0 pct, Nasdaq +2.0 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Monday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Goldman Sachs has raised the stock to "neutral" from "sell"

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

