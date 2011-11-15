FRANKFURT Nov 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0702 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK, ALLIANZ
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.6 percent lower
Allianz indicated 0.9 percent lower
Deutsche Bank on Monday said Chief Executive Josef Ackermann
will not join the supervisory board, a move that leaves
investment banking chief Anshu Jain a freer hand to shape the
strategy of Germany's largest lender.
The company also said it proposed that Paul Achleitner,
currently finance chief of Allianz, be elected as supervisory
board chairman.
In addition, the U.S. regulator of credit unions said it has
negotiated settlements totaling just over $165 million with
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities for mortgage-backed
securities sold to wholesale credit unions.
E.ON
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Germany's leading utility has taken steps to sue the
government in the constitutional court over compensation for the
country's plans to phase out nuclear power generation, it said
on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse AG's board of directors endorsed plans to
offer European regulators concessions as a way to smooth the $9
billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, two sources familiar
with the meeting said on Monday.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Bilfinger Berger posted a flat quarterly operating profit
that was largely in line with expectations and said it was
prepared to meet the challenges of a deteriorating economy.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
196 million euros ($267 million), slightly higher than the 194
million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Q3 GDP flash +0.5 pct q/q and +2.5 pct y/y, in line with the
Reuters consensus.
ZEW for November due 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at
-52.0, current conditions seen at 33.0.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Marilyn Gerlach)