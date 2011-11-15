FRANKFURT Nov 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0702 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK, ALLIANZ

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.6 percent lower

Allianz indicated 0.9 percent lower

Deutsche Bank on Monday said Chief Executive Josef Ackermann will not join the supervisory board, a move that leaves investment banking chief Anshu Jain a freer hand to shape the strategy of Germany's largest lender.

The company also said it proposed that Paul Achleitner, currently finance chief of Allianz, be elected as supervisory board chairman.

In addition, the U.S. regulator of credit unions said it has negotiated settlements totaling just over $165 million with Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities for mortgage-backed securities sold to wholesale credit unions.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Germany's leading utility has taken steps to sue the government in the constitutional court over compensation for the country's plans to phase out nuclear power generation, it said on Monday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse AG's board of directors endorsed plans to offer European regulators concessions as a way to smooth the $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, two sources familiar with the meeting said on Monday.

Related news

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Bilfinger Berger posted a flat quarterly operating profit that was largely in line with expectations and said it was prepared to meet the challenges of a deteriorating economy.

Related news

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 196 million euros ($267 million), slightly higher than the 194 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Q3 GDP flash +0.5 pct q/q and +2.5 pct y/y, in line with the Reuters consensus.

ZEW for November due 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -52.0, current conditions seen at 33.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Marilyn Gerlach)