FRANKFURT Nov 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0704 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0703 GMT):

BAYER

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The German drugs and plastics maker expects revenue in Asia to reach more than 11 billion euros ($14.9) by 2015, it said in a statement.

INFINEON

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

Final Q4 results. The company said the margin for total segment result would be in the low to mid teens percentage in its fiscal year 2011/2012.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Daimler are finalizing plans to jointly assemble passenger vehicles in Mexico for sale mainly in the North American market, the Nikkei business daily said.

FRESENIUS, FMC

Fresenius indicated 0.7 percent lower

FMC indicated unchanged

Fresenius SE said it planned to increase its voting interest in Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) throught the purchase of about 3.5 million ordinary shares.

VTG

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The German freight and railcar rental specialist reported third-quarter sales of 184 million euros, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)