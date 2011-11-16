FRANKFURT Nov 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0704 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0703 GMT):
BAYER
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The German drugs and plastics maker expects revenue in Asia
to reach more than 11 billion euros ($14.9) by 2015, it said in
a statement.
INFINEON
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
Final Q4 results. The company said the margin for total
segment result would be in the low to mid teens percentage in
its fiscal year 2011/2012.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Daimler are finalizing
plans to jointly assemble passenger vehicles in Mexico for sale
mainly in the North American market, the Nikkei business daily
said.
FRESENIUS, FMC
Fresenius indicated 0.7 percent lower
FMC indicated unchanged
Fresenius SE said it planned to increase its voting interest
in Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) throught the purchase of about
3.5 million ordinary shares.
VTG
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The German freight and railcar rental specialist reported
third-quarter sales of 184 million euros, in line with the
average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)