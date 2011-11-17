FRANKFURT Nov 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Volkswagen has pressed U.S. regulators to change a proposal
to double auto fuel efficiency, arguing the plan puts it at a
competitive disadvantage and unfairly de-emphasizes clean diesel
engines.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Germany's second-largest airline said it expects its cost
saving programme to yield 200 million euros ($270 million) in
savings next year. Its net debt stood at 644 million euros at
the end of September.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German fashion house expects good sales in the United
States and Europe this holiday season despite lingering economic
uncertainty and the euro zone crisis.
MAN
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
German printing machinery maker Manroland, in
which truckmaker MAN holds a 23 percent stake, may be on its way
to getting a new owner soon, two people familiar with the plans
said on Wednesday.
DAIMLER ; TOGNUM
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower
Tognum indicated 0.2 percent higher
A court in Frankfurt on Wednesday has allowed Daimler to
squeeze-out the minority shareholders in German engine maker
Tognum.
AIXTRON
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The German semiconductor equipment maker has not seen demand
weaken further since its September warning, chief executive Paul
Hyland said on Wednesday, adding that visibility for 2012 was
low.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German software group expects 2011 earnings before
interest taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 83-89
million euros.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)