FRANKFURT Nov 21 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann may become
chairman of Zurich Financial's governing board, Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday.
Separately, Ackermann said on Sunday in Seoul, Korea, that
proposals for euro-wide government bonds would leave more
prudent countries such as Germany funding countries like Italy
and mean there would be no incentive for fiscal reforms in
countries whose budget deficits have ballooned.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker's second-largest shareholder, the German state
of Lower Saxony, said the European Commission should not try to
quash the special veto rights the state has over VW.
Separately, the company is confident of selling more than
two million cars in China this year and expects its growth to be
faster than the industry's pace in coming years in the world's
largest car market, its China chief said on Monday.
METRO
The world's No.4 retailer has picked Olaf Koch, its
high-flying finance director, to be its next chief executive,
signalling it will stick with a plan to eventually break itself
up and defying calls for it to name a retail specialist.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The head of NYSE Euronext, who is trying to win
regulatory support for a blockbuster merger with Deutsche Boerse
AG, said on Friday the remedies the two exchanges pitched to the
European Commission were "very strong" and "the right balance."
ADIDAS
The world's second-largest maker of sports apparel expects
its revenue and profit to grow further next year despite the
euro zone debt crisis, its chief executive said in an interview
with a German newspaper.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz said if the
airline wanted to become competitive in Europe's medium-haul air
services, it should no longer cut affordable non-wage costs and
retirement benefits. "But without wage cuts, we have to look at
other things," he told WirtschaftsWoche.
K+S
Expected higher earnings at potash fertiliser maker K+S AG
may well lead to a discussion about higher dividends for 2011,
its chief executive told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
