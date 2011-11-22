FRANKFURT Nov 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent higher
Greece leaving the euro zone would cause incalculable damage
and make it less likely that the country would pay its debt,
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Monday.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German drug maker agreed to settle a lawsuit with peer
Eli Lilly.
E.ON
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The utility is set to give its workers details on planned
job cuts later on Tuesday, Handelsblatt reported, citing company
sources.
THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER
ThyssenKrupp indicated 1.7 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany's steelmakers and union IG Metall agreed on a 3.8
percent wage increase for the industry's 75,000 workers after 12
hours of negotiation that lasted through most of the night,
averting industrial action.
Separately, WAZ Group media reported that ThyssenKrupp
will not decide at its annual shareholders' meeting in
January how to divest its stainless steel business, citing a
letter sent by ThyssenKrupp management to members of the
supervisory board.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
China's fourth-largest airline group HNA is in exclusive
talks with the German construction company, majority owned by
ACS, to acquire its stakes in six airports, for which
it could pay 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Spanish newspaper
Expansion reported without citing a source.
BAYWA
No indication
The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate
will post a good earnings improvement this year and next year,
its finance chief Andreas Helber told Boersen-Zeitung without
being more precise.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SMA SOLAR - Jefferies has raised the stock to
"hold" from "underperform".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq
-1.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Maria Sheahan and Jonathan
Gleave in Madrid)