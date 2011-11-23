FRANKFURT Nov 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is considering the sales of several global
asset management businesses in light of new regulation, rising
costs and growing competition expected to weigh down future
earnings.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Tuesday
the bank would meet the capital requirements of the European
Banking Authority (EBA) by its own means.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
AT&T Inc was dealt a blow on Tuesday as the top U.S.
communications regulator sought to have its planned $39 billion
purchase of T-Mobile USA sent to an administrative law judge for
review.
EADS
Indicated 1 percent lower in Frankfurt
Airbus and Boeing are bidding to sell around 150 jets
to United Continental as the world's largest airline
joins an industry-wide scramble for fuel savings, people
familiar with the matter said.
Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot will consider
on Wednesday an offer for the purchase of 30 Airbus A320
aircraft worth $2.25 billion, Russian business daily Vedomosti
reported, citing Aeroflot and Airbus sources.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - HSBC has raised the stock to "overweight"
from "underweight".
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November flash Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT, seen at
48.5 down from 49.1 in September. Services PMI seen at 50.0 down
from 50.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)