FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0708 GMT):
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Suzuki Motors has filed for international
arbitration in a bitter dispute with Volkswagen AG after the
German automaker refused to sell back its 20 percent stake in
the Japanese company.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company has appointed advisers to review bids for
Groupama's non-life GAN Assurances business, and is
seen as one of the most likely suitors, sources said.
Separately, Enrico Cucchiani, a board member of Allianz, is
the frontrunner for the chief executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo
, Italy's biggest retail bank, a senior source close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The EU's antitrust regulator has asked rivals and customers
of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext whether concessions
offered by the merger partners to win regulatory clearance would
be sufficient to ensure fair competition.
E.ON
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German utility is open to investing in further liquefied
natural gas (LNG) assets as it counts the rapidly expanding
market among one of its key growth areas, the chief commercial
officer of its trading business told Reuters in an interview.
EADS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt
Airbus, the aircraft making arm of EADS, expects to
receive fewer new orders in 2012 compared with this year, when
customers snapped up the new A320neo aircraft, Chief Executive
Thomas Enders told Boersen-Zeitung.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
Major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele aims to increase his
stake in the company to 25 percent, Handelsblatt reported,
citing the Austrian cartel office. According to Vossloh's
website, Thiele held 15.29 percent of voting rights in the
company as of July 18.
BANKS
Germany's banks have asked the European Banking Authority
for an extension of the deadline to submit plans for meeting
capital requirements to Jan. 13, Financial Times Deutschland
reported, citing a letter sent to EBA head Andrea Enria by the
country's financial services associations.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF NOV 28:
SDAX :
IN -- SCHULER AG
OUT -- DERBY CYCLE
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq
-2.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German gross domestic product growth accelerated to 0.5
percent in the third quarter from an upwardly revised 0.3
percent in the second, as state and government consumption
increased during the period, the Federal Statistics Office said
on Thursday.
Ifo index due 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 105.1,
current conditions seen at 115.3, expectations seen at 115.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)