FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0708 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Suzuki Motors has filed for international arbitration in a bitter dispute with Volkswagen AG after the German automaker refused to sell back its 20 percent stake in the Japanese company.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company has appointed advisers to review bids for Groupama's non-life GAN Assurances business, and is seen as one of the most likely suitors, sources said.

Separately, Enrico Cucchiani, a board member of Allianz, is the frontrunner for the chief executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, a senior source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The EU's antitrust regulator has asked rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext whether concessions offered by the merger partners to win regulatory clearance would be sufficient to ensure fair competition.

E.ON

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German utility is open to investing in further liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets as it counts the rapidly expanding market among one of its key growth areas, the chief commercial officer of its trading business told Reuters in an interview.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

Airbus, the aircraft making arm of EADS, expects to receive fewer new orders in 2012 compared with this year, when customers snapped up the new A320neo aircraft, Chief Executive Thomas Enders told Boersen-Zeitung.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele aims to increase his stake in the company to 25 percent, Handelsblatt reported, citing the Austrian cartel office. According to Vossloh's website, Thiele held 15.29 percent of voting rights in the company as of July 18.

BANKS

Germany's banks have asked the European Banking Authority for an extension of the deadline to submit plans for meeting capital requirements to Jan. 13, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a letter sent to EBA head Andrea Enria by the country's financial services associations.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF NOV 28:

SDAX :

IN -- SCHULER AG

OUT -- DERBY CYCLE

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product growth accelerated to 0.5 percent in the third quarter from an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in the second, as state and government consumption increased during the period, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Ifo index due 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 105.1, current conditions seen at 115.3, expectations seen at 115.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

