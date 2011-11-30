Investors peer through policy fog - dollar up, stocks dip
LONDON The dollar edged higher on Monday but European stocks fell as investors sought clarity in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties.
FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0725 GMT):
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 2.2 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 1.4 percent lower
Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banking companies, mostly in the Europe and the United States, on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1 percent lower
U.S. communications regulators released a staff report criticizing AT&T Inc's $39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile USA, even though they agreed on Tuesday to let the companies withdraw their request for approval.
RWE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
German utility group RWE struck a deal with unions to increase wages 2.7 percent for the roughly 25,000 employees in the country, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's and Pfizer Inc'S Eliquis drug may reach the U.S. market more quickly after health regulators gave it an expedited review. The drug prevents strokes in patients with a dangerously irregular heartbeat and is rival to Bayer's and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto.
GSW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German real estate company reported nine-months adjusted earninsg before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 86.4 million euros. It kept its 2011 outlook for funds from operations (FFO) of 54-59 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Wednesday's.
EURO ZONE
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to explore ways of boosting the IMF's resources through bilateral loans so that the international lender can match the leveraged capabilities of the euro zone's bailout fund.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October retail sales rose 0.7 percent m/m, down 0.4 percent y/y. November unemployment due at 0855 GMT. Seasonable adjusted unemployment seen down 5,000, unemployment rate seen stable at 7.0 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
