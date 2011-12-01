FRANKFURT Dec 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0730 GMT):

BMW

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Toyota Motor Corp and BMW said on Thursday they would work together on a broad range of advanced environmental car technologies including the joint development of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext do not contemplate a merger at all possible costs, said Volker Bouffier, the premier of German state of Hesse, where Deutsche Boerse is based.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Siemens expects revenue growth in 2013 on the back of higher orders in 2012.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp's steel production was down by about a fifth compared with the beginning of this year due to weaker demand but Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans to idle any blast furnace, a spokesman for the company said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom have discussed forming a joint venture to pool network assets as alternative to T-Mobile USA acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reports, adding that the discussions were not advanced.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt

Airbus expects to maintain A380 superjumbo deliveries at 25 to 27 aircraft in 2012, unchanged from this year, as production edges up to three planes a month, sales chief John Leahy said.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1 percent higher

Germany's second-biggest steelmaker said it would make changes to its group structure and tax treatment that will add 100 million euros ($135 million) to its 2011 net profit.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +4.2 pct, S&P 500 +4.3 pct, Nasdaq +4.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 47.9.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - Goldman Sachs cut the stock to "sell" from "buy" and has added it to its European convictin sell list

NORDEX - Goldman Sachs has raised the stock to "neutral" from "sell"

