FRANKFURT Dec 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0730 GMT):
BMW
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Toyota Motor Corp and BMW said on Thursday they
would work together on a broad range of advanced environmental
car technologies including the joint development of lithium-ion
batteries for electric vehicles.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext do not contemplate
a merger at all possible costs, said Volker Bouffier, the
premier of German state of Hesse, where Deutsche Boerse is
based.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens expects revenue growth in 2013 on the back of higher
orders in 2012.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp's steel production was down by about a fifth
compared with the beginning of this year due to weaker demand
but Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans to idle any blast
furnace, a spokesman for the company said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom have discussed forming a
joint venture to pool network assets as alternative to T-Mobile
USA acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reports, adding that
the discussions were not advanced.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
Airbus expects to maintain A380 superjumbo deliveries at 25
to 27 aircraft in 2012, unchanged from this year, as production
edges up to three planes a month, sales chief John Leahy said.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1 percent higher
Germany's second-biggest steelmaker said it would make
changes to its group structure and tax treatment that will add
100 million euros ($135 million) to its 2011 net profit.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +4.2 pct, S&P 500 +4.3 pct, Nasdaq
+4.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 47.9.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE - Goldman Sachs cut the stock to
"sell" from "buy" and has added it to its European convictin
sell list
NORDEX - Goldman Sachs has raised the stock to
"neutral" from "sell"
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)