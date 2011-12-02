The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.3 precent higher

Commerzbank indicated 1.8 percent higher

Europe's banking watchdogs have agreed to refrain from a further tightening of the "stress test" rules for the region's banks, who are struggling to boost the capital buffers by a mid-2012 deadline, Handelsblatt reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German government, Deutsche Telekom AG's biggest shareholder, is growing increasingly worried the company's disposal of its T-Mobile USA subsidiary may run aground over antitrust concerns, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

AT&T Inc accused the U.S. communications regulator of being one-sided and cherry-picking facts when it issued a stinging rebuke of the company's plan to buy T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom.

RWE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

RWE said it has struck a deal with 23 local utilities over additional construction costs for a coal-fired power station in Hamm, Germany, that is already under construction and now expected to come onto the network in 2013, later than planned.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A U.S. private equity firm has bid for the Italian stainless steel assets of ThyssenKrupp, a move that may propel a structural change in the European stainless steel industry, industry sources told Reuters.

The company will hold a press conference on Friday at 1300 GMT. Financial Times Deutschland reported that Steel Americas chief executive Hans Fischer would leave the company after arriving last February from domestic rival Salzgitter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

VW of America said it sold 28,412 vehicles in November, nearly 41 percent above the year-earlier month.

U.S. sales at VW's Audi unit rose 3.6 percent to 9,700 units.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Mercedes Benz USA said sales rose 55.2 percent in November to 28,255 vehicles, the highest November volume on record.

PORSCHE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

U.S. sales fell 7 percent to 2,255 vehicles in November from the year-earlier month. "This is mainly due to a limited supply of the 911, as well as Boxster and Cayman models," Porsche said in a statement.

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

BMW sales in the United States rose 14.8 percent to 26,271 vehicles in November from the year-earlier month, BMW said.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker has made an indicative offer worth more than 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the aerospace engine component business of Swedish group Volvo, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing sources.

EADS

Indicated 1.0 percent higher in Frankfurt

The European Union said it had met a deadline for complying with a WTO ruling against billions of euros of illegal subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus and outlined its actions in a letter to the United States and the World Trade Organization.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated unchanged

Discussions over a loan for insolvent rival Manroland are close to a successful conclusion, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing sources close to Manroland. The company's administrator won a verbal agreement from 15 creditor banks for a 10 million euro loan that will enable the business to continue temporarily, the paper said.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The president of SolarWorld Industries America said he was certain a U.S. trade panel on Friday would approve an investigation into charges that Chinese producers are selling solar cells and panels in the United States at unfairly low prices.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2. pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)