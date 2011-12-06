The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):

RWE

Indicated 8.6 percent lower

The utility group sought to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.37 billion) to bolster its balance sheet by selling shares equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock, sweetening the offer with the prospect of a retroactive dividend payout.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

A former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Bayer withheld from the agency reports of dangerous blood clots in users of the German drugmaker's popular birth control pills.

EADS

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Chairman Bodo Uebber proposed in an interview with Handelsblatt to institute a voting cap to prevent the European aerospace and defence group from falling into hostile hands.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa, said it carried 10 percent fewer passengers in November as it reduced capacity.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH, a vehicle linked with the Kreke family that controls Douglas, purchased 4.53 million euros worth of stock at a price of 30.25 euro per share.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei down 1.4 pct at 0726 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October Industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.8 percent m/m from down 4.3 percent in September.

EURO ZONE

Standard & Poor's has warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a convincing agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

