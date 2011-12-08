The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent
higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.2 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 1.4 percent higher
The European Banking Authority (EBA) will reveal on Thursday
how much extra capital the region's banks will need to cope with
a deepening euro zone debt crisis, a key part of its plan to
revive confidence in the bruised sector. EBA said details of the
bank recapitalisation needs will be released at 1700 GMT.
Separately, an envelope containing explosives was sent on
Wednesday to the head of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann -- known
as the face of capitalism in Germany -- but it was intercepted
before it reached him, a banking source and a U.S. law
enforcement official said.
Also, Standard & Poor's warned that it could cut the credit
ratings of the European Union and large euro-zone banks
including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank if a mass downgrade of
euro-zone countries materializes.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer
said the industrial logic of a takeover of NYSE Euronext should
not be undermined by heavy handed antitrust concessions. "We
want this transaction, but not at all costs," Pottmeyer said in
a statement on Wednesday.
METRO
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday that its ratings and
outlook on Metro were not affected by the retailer's recent
profit warning.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Volkswagen is planning to build another manufacturing plant
in China and discussions about setting up a facility in
Xingjiang province are now at an advanced stage, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
EADS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt
European aerospace and defence group EADS continues
to see solid demand for its planes and does not expect its
business to be hit by the current euro zone debt crisis, its
chief executive told a German paper.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company said its supervisory board has extended Chief
Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram's contract until the end of
2017.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company said sales in the fiscal year 2010/2011 ending
September reached 759 million euros ($1.02 billion).
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
The European Central Bank is likely to cut interest rates on
Thursday and offer ultra-long liquidity operations to support
banks, while leaving the door open to further measures to fight
Europe's debt crisis if governments agree fiscal reforms.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Marilyn Gerlach)