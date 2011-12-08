The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.2 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 1.4 percent higher

The European Banking Authority (EBA) will reveal on Thursday how much extra capital the region's banks will need to cope with a deepening euro zone debt crisis, a key part of its plan to revive confidence in the bruised sector. EBA said details of the bank recapitalisation needs will be released at 1700 GMT.

Separately, an envelope containing explosives was sent on Wednesday to the head of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann -- known as the face of capitalism in Germany -- but it was intercepted before it reached him, a banking source and a U.S. law enforcement official said.

Also, Standard & Poor's warned that it could cut the credit ratings of the European Union and large euro-zone banks including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank if a mass downgrade of euro-zone countries materializes.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said the industrial logic of a takeover of NYSE Euronext should not be undermined by heavy handed antitrust concessions. "We want this transaction, but not at all costs," Pottmeyer said in a statement on Wednesday.

METRO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday that its ratings and outlook on Metro were not affected by the retailer's recent profit warning.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Volkswagen is planning to build another manufacturing plant in China and discussions about setting up a facility in Xingjiang province are now at an advanced stage, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

European aerospace and defence group EADS continues to see solid demand for its planes and does not expect its business to be hit by the current euro zone debt crisis, its chief executive told a German paper.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company said its supervisory board has extended Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram's contract until the end of 2017.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company said sales in the fiscal year 2010/2011 ending September reached 759 million euros ($1.02 billion).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The European Central Bank is likely to cut interest rates on Thursday and offer ultra-long liquidity operations to support banks, while leaving the door open to further measures to fight Europe's debt crisis if governments agree fiscal reforms.

