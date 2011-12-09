The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0704 GMT):

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

European Union leaders sealed a new fiscal pact ensuring tougher budget discipline but failed to agree on a treaty change to enshrine the rules, meaning a deal may now involve the 17 euro zone nations plus any others that want to join, diplomats said.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.5 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent lower

German banks need to find 13.1 billion euros ($17.4 billion) of extra capital, more than double the 5.2 billion estimated in October, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said. Commerzbank needs 5.3 billion euros and Deutsche Bank needs 3.2 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank said it expected to reach EBA's capital benchmark by end-December.

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

U.S. health advisers recommended a revision of labels for the widely used new generation of birth control pills, including Bayer's Yaz and Yasmin, based on data showing they may put women at a higher risk of dangerous blood clots.

DEUTSCHE POST DHL

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The company saw organic sales growth of 6 percent in the first nine months of the year and expects that "general trend to continue in the fourth quarter", Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

November traffic figures due 1200 GMT.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The company said it would close its semiconductor wafer production in Japan, which would lead to 70 million euros in costs. It added that these expenses had not been included in recent forecast for 2011 EBITDA at last year's level.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt

Aerospace group EADS held off naming a successor to Chief Executive Louis Gallois and preparing other moves after France asked for more time to review the politically sensitive handover, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

TUI

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The company's supervisory board is expected to authorise management on Tuesday to exercise a put option to sell its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to the container shipping company's remaining owners, German business daily Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final CPI for November unchanged m/m and +2.4 pct y/y. HICP unchanged m/m and +2.8 pct y/y, in line with preliminary data.

Seasonally adjusted trade surplus for October 12.6 billion euros, down from revised 15.1 billion. Reuters poll was for 14.3 billion euros. Seasonally adjusted exports fell 3.6 percent in October, while imports declined 1.0 percent.

