The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent
lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang
& Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0704 GMT):
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
European Union leaders sealed a new fiscal pact ensuring
tougher budget discipline but failed to agree on a treaty change
to enshrine the rules, meaning a deal may now involve the 17
euro zone nations plus any others that want to join, diplomats
said.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.5 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent lower
German banks need to find 13.1 billion euros ($17.4 billion)
of extra capital, more than double the 5.2 billion estimated in
October, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said. Commerzbank
needs 5.3 billion euros and Deutsche Bank needs 3.2 billion.
Separately, Deutsche Bank said it expected to reach EBA's
capital benchmark by end-December.
BAYER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
U.S. health advisers recommended a revision of labels for
the widely used new generation of birth control pills, including
Bayer's Yaz and Yasmin, based on data showing they may put women
at a higher risk of dangerous blood clots.
DEUTSCHE POST DHL
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The company saw organic sales growth of 6 percent in the
first nine months of the year and expects that "general trend to
continue in the fourth quarter", Chief Financial Officer Larry
Rosen told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
November traffic figures due 1200 GMT.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The company said it would close its semiconductor wafer
production in Japan, which would lead to 70 million euros in
costs. It added that these expenses had not been included in
recent forecast for 2011 EBITDA at last year's
level.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt
Aerospace group EADS held off naming a successor to Chief
Executive Louis Gallois and preparing other moves after France
asked for more time to review the politically sensitive
handover, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
TUI
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The company's supervisory board is expected to authorise
management on Tuesday to exercise a put option to sell its stake
in Hapag-Lloyd to the container shipping company's
remaining owners, German business daily Financial Times
Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq
-2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final CPI for November unchanged m/m and +2.4 pct y/y. HICP
unchanged m/m and +2.8 pct y/y, in line with preliminary data.
Seasonally adjusted trade surplus for October 12.6 billion
euros, down from revised 15.1 billion. Reuters poll was for 14.3
billion euros. Seasonally adjusted exports fell 3.6 percent in
October, while imports declined 1.0 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7512 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)