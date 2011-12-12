FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT)
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged
Commerzbank indicated 1.0 percent higher
The European Banking Authority (EBA) warned lenders against
being so risk-averse as to prompt a credit crunch and said it
would not allow a cut in lending as a means to meeting
regulatory capital targets.
ALLIANZ
Allianz indicated 0.5 percent lower
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's placed 15 European
insurers, including Allianz and Euler, on CreditWatch negative,
after doing the same for 15 euro area governments. Depending on
the outcome of S&P's review of euro zone governments, insurers'
long-term ratings could be cut by 1-2 notches and short-term
ratings by one notch, S&P said late on Friday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company may pay
out a special dividend to use up some excess cash in the medium
term, the company's Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told a
German newspaper.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an
indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract with
bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the airline's
books, the Times reported on Monday.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Bayer expects to see falling profit margins in drugs and
plastics as the euro debt crisis sends tremors through economy,
chief executive Marijn Dekkers told a German newspaper.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
BMW and General Motors plan to join forces on the
development of fuel cell technology, German weekly business
magazine Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing industry sources.
Separately, BMW plans to boost its U.S. sales by a quarter
in the medium term.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse AG will not sell its derivatives arm Eurex
or NYSE Euronext's Liffe arm to meet anti-trust concerns
about their $9 billion deal, Chief Executive Reto Francioni told
two German newspapers.
Separately, the state of Hesse's Economics Minister Dieter
Posch had expressed "stock exchange regulatory reservations"
about the merger at a meeting with Francioni and NYSE Euronext
CEO Duncan Niederauer four weeks ago, Der Spiegel magazine
reported. It added that Posch -- whose ministry can veto the
merger -- wants to safeguard Frankfurt's role as a financial
centre and avoid incursions by the U.S. regulatory regime.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
AT&T's decision to focus on its antitrust battle with
the U.S. Justice Department for its purchase of T-Mobile may
have backfired, irritating the judge overseeing the case and
laying the groundwork for a possible deal-killing delay.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated unchanged
The supervisory board of the company's Marine Systems
division has approved plans to sell the civilian shipbuilding
business of Blohm + Voss to British private equity company Star
Capital, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters late
on Friday.
Separately, Thyssen could reap 100 million euros from the
sale, though only 30 million in cash, Die Welt newspaper
reported, without citing sources.
E.ON
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Germany's largest utility has recruited Goldman Sachs
to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that
could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to help pay
down its debts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Separately, German daily Rheinische Post cited company
sources as saying that about 6,000 of E.ON's planned job cuts --
totalling up to 11,000 worldwide -- will be in Germany. Of
those, about 3,000 will be via early retirement, 2,500 people
will be moved to a transfer company, and 500 jobs will be
eliminated by not renewing temporary contracts, the paper said.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 4.3 percent to
about 4.3 million in November, while freight and mail volumes
dropped by 10.8 percent to 181,642 tonnes, Fraport said.
ElringKlinger
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The automotive supplier said its supervisory board resolved
to extend the contracts of Chief Executive Stefan Wolf and two
other executives by five years until the end of January, 2018.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The publisher is opening its online sales platform iKiosk to
other publishers, which will allow customers access to more than
100 newspapers and magazines from Monday, compared with the
previously available 24 Springer publications.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
Rheinmetall has won a A$1,9 billion ($1.93
billion) contract to supply Australia's military with up to
2,700 light, medium and heavy vehicles, Australian Defence
Minister Stephen Smith told reporters on Monday.
GfK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The market research company said it will take over U.S.
digital research company Knowledge Networks Inc, which is
expected to generate about $58 million of sales this year.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Air Berlin aims to trim costs by up to 250 million euros
($334 million) per year, a German magazine reported, a quarter
more than its official savings target for 2012 of 200 million
euros.
Separately, Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told daily Bild
that the carrier will raise ticket prices next summer. He also
said he does not see any need for further job cuts.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.55 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1.9 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent m/m and were up
4.9 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Maria
Sheahan)