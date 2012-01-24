UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
FRANKFURT Jan 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks :
SIEMENS
Down 2.4 percent in Frankfurt trading
The German conglomerate reported a 23 percent decline in its first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as Europe's debt woes took a toll on its business.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The German business software maker said it expects revenue from its database software to decline by another 7-12 percent this year after plummeting 24 percent in the fourth quarter.
BMW, VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE, DAIMLER
BMW indicated 0.7 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower
Porsche indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.6 percent lower
Carmaker Opel, part of General Motors, is in talks with China's Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) over a sales cooperation, Handelsblatt reported.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Telefonica and KPN have made mutual approaches to merge their businesses in Germany without so far agreeing any basis to pursue the idea, the head of Telefonica's O2 Germany told Reuters on Monday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.05 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SAP - Jefferies has raised its price target to 51 euros form 48 euros.
COMMERZBANK - Kepler has raised the stock to "buy" from "hold".
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen at 49.0 up from 48.4. Services PMI seen at 52.6 up from 52.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
