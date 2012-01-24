FRANKFURT Jan 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks :

SIEMENS

Down 2.4 percent in Frankfurt trading

The German conglomerate reported a 23 percent decline in its first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as Europe's debt woes took a toll on its business.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The German business software maker said it expects revenue from its database software to decline by another 7-12 percent this year after plummeting 24 percent in the fourth quarter.

BMW, VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.7 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

Porsche indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent lower

Carmaker Opel, part of General Motors, is in talks with China's Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) over a sales cooperation, Handelsblatt reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Telefonica and KPN have made mutual approaches to merge their businesses in Germany without so far agreeing any basis to pursue the idea, the head of Telefonica's O2 Germany told Reuters on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.05 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SAP - Jefferies has raised its price target to 51 euros form 48 euros.

COMMERZBANK - Kepler has raised the stock to "buy" from "hold".

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen at 49.0 up from 48.4. Services PMI seen at 52.6 up from 52.4.

