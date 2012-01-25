FRANKFURT Jan 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The European Commission will follow EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia's advice to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext next week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, CEO Reto Francioni said the Frankfurt-based exchange operator remains optimistic about business in 2012, after having a "good year" in 2011.

Related news

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German maker of Nivea products reported a 7.6 percent fall in 2011 core operating profit to 646 million euros ($838.5 million), as restructuring dented the skincare maker's earnings.

Related news

SAP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The world's biggest maker of business software said it expected operating profit to rise as much as 11.5 percent this year, more than market expectations.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German utility reached an agreement over cost savings in a deal that would protect workers from forced layoffs until 2016.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Vinci, France's largest listed construction and concessions company, is still interested in bidding for the German construction firm's airport business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS - 3.00 euros per share.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - HSBC has cut the stock to 'neutral' form 'overweight. Barclays has cut its price target on the stock to 89 euros from 92 euros.

THYSSENKRUPP - Kepler has cut the stock to 'hold' from 'buy'.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Espiranto Santo Investment bank has cut the stock to 'sell' from 'neutral'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January Ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 107.5, up from 701.2 in December. Current conditions seen at 166.8, up from 116.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christiaan Hetzner)